In the middle of winter, it might seem hard to imagine your beautiful garden when spring finally arrives. But you should be thinking about what you want it to look like now, and that includes everything from plants to bird feeders, including a suet feeder.

How do you know where to start when it comes to buying one from your local hardware store or off of Amazon? We have a couple of suggestions when it comes to the best suet feeders, and some tips if you decide to make your own suet feeder.

Budget Option - C&S Ez Fill Suet Basket Wild Bird Feeder

For under $5, you can get a pretty good budget option for a suet cage feeder off of Chewy. The C&S Ez Fill Suet Basket Wild Bird Feeder is a green-colored wire basket style choice for bird feeding that is advertised as being easy to fill. It promises durability and "10 feeding perches to offer ample feeding space to attract many wild birds at once."

The listing notes that birds that eat suet "are downy, hairy, red-bellied, and pileated woodpeckers" as well as "chickadees, northern flickers, nuthatches, and starlings," and birds eat suet year-round. With this choice, your backyard birds can offer you great bird watching at a reasonable price.

Squirrel-Proof Option - Squirrel-X Squirrel Proof Double Suet Feeder

One of the issues a lot of people deal with when putting out birdseed or suet cakes is squirrels. The design of this double suet feeder "allows small birds in to access the suet cake while keeping squirrels out" and discourages larger birds from getting to the food and allowing smaller birds to have a better chance at feeding.

It's a great option that lets you look out for your feathered friends without breaking the bank. Get it on Amazon.

Tail-Prop Option - Nature's Way Bird Products CWF1 Cedar Suet Cake Feeder

This tail-prop design feeder is perfect for drawing in "woodpeckers like the Pileated" but promises to attract all woodpeckers, as well as titmice, chickadees, and nuthatches. It includes skerfs for "additional gripping surface" for clinging birds. A variety of birds should enjoy this choice, making it perfect for someone who wants to do some serious birding from their kitchen window or garden. See it on Amazon.

Make Your Own

The easiest way to make your own suet "feeder" is with a simple pinecone, large stick, or small log. If you use a stick or log, you'll need to drill holes in it, according to Today's Homeowner.

Then, tie twine to the top of any of those to allow the "feeder" to hang. Cover the stick or pinecone in fat (unsalted peanut butter, shortening, or lard can all be used; you can find suet recipes online), and then roll the object in birdseed or seed and fruit. And that's it! You've got a DIY suet feeder.

Whatever suet feeder you choose, your birds should be happy!

