Traditional Christmas trees are still common these days, but it's fairly common to come across creative trees that aren't exactly green and covered in ornaments! And no, we're not talking about pink Christmas trees. We've seen sunflower trees and antler trees, but now we can't stop talking about succulent Christmas trees.

Succulent Christmas trees will make perfect tabletop trees. I don't know about you, but succulent planters are typically part of my usual home decor anyway. Place an adorable, tiny succulent tree on your dining table, coffee table, or windowsill.

How to Make a Succulent Tree

Succulent Tree Decorating Ideas

You can find succulent Christmas trees on Etsy, or you can tap inter your inner craftsman and create the perfect holiday decor piece. Amazon, Hobby Lobby, and Michaels have everything you need to create a beautiful centerpiece.

DIY Succulent Tree

Now, this is the best deal for succulent decor. For only $3, you can get paper succulent embellishments. Making holiday decorations doesn't have to be pricey!

DIY Succulent Wreath

Of course, succulent Christmas wreaths are also trendy! These low-maintenance houseplants look perfect on just about any Christmas decor you can think of.

You can always find a succulent wreath and add your own Christmas decor and glue it on.

A glue stick is a must.

Be sure to also check out Home Depot for DIY Christmas art supplies, Christmas decorations, and more. Black Friday is gone, but Cyber Monday is here.

This post was originally published on September 23, 2020.

adsense ad