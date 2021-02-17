Grab your keys, purse, water bottle, and oh, don't forget your face mask. Unfortunately, face masks and face coverings are going to be part of our daily lives until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. If you're spending a pretty penny buying disposable masks each month, it's time to make the switch to reusable face masks. These stylish face masks are so worth it. They're washable, comfy, and you'll want to wear them!

A few months ago, surgical masks and medical face masks flew off store shelves. Many people began selling DIY cloth face masks on Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble, and more handmade sites. These small business owners sure are crafty, because these stylish face masks are so cute that I don't mind wearing them all day. See which mask fits your personality.

Stylish Face Masks

This gingham cloth mask is adorable. To some extent, I love wearing masks. (Hey, it's a reason to go makeup-free.) If you've been a little hesitant to wear them out on walks, you won't have any problems wearing this stylish pleated cotton face mask.

For only $6, you can get a breathable fabric mask on Amazon. The reusable cloth mask has adjustable ear loops, so you don't have to worry about it falling off your face. The comfortable fit makes this breathable mask a favorite.

The machine-washable mask will catch some eyes for sure. I'm loving the colors on it.

Grab a mask pack if you're out and about frequently. For only $15.99, you can get three reusable masks. These floral print masks are made from 100% cotton. The ear straps look comfy, and the floral design is too cute.

Who says PPE can't be fashionable? Gift your local healthcare professionals some adorable fabric face masks to wear when they're not at work.

