Grab your keys, purse, water bottle, and oh, don't forget your face mask. Unfortunately, face masks and face coverings are going to be part of our daily lives until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. If you're spending a pretty penny buying disposable masks each month, it's time to make the switch to reusable face masks. These stylish face masks are so worth it. They're washable, comfy, and you'll want to wear them!
A few months ago, surgical masks and medical face masks flew off store shelves. Many people began selling DIY cloth face masks on Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble, and more handmade sites. These small business owners sure are crafty, because these stylish face masks are so cute that I don't mind wearing them all day. See which mask fits your personality.
Stylish Face Masks
1. Fashion Face Mask Washable Reusable Made in USA (Navy Checkered)
This gingham cloth mask is adorable. To some extent, I love wearing masks. (Hey, it's a reason to go makeup-free.) If you've been a little hesitant to wear them out on walks, you won't have any problems wearing this stylish pleated cotton face mask.
2. Gesdfwe Paisley Adult Dust Mask Unisex Breathable Face Mask Windproof
For only $6, you can get a breathable fabric mask on Amazon. The reusable cloth mask has adjustable ear loops, so you don't have to worry about it falling off your face. The comfortable fit makes this breathable mask a favorite.
The machine-washable mask will catch some eyes for sure. I'm loving the colors on it.
3. Pack 3 Dust Face Protections - Reusable Cotton Comfy Breathable Material - for Outdoor Half Face Protections
Grab a mask pack if you're out and about frequently. For only $15.99, you can get three reusable masks. These floral print masks are made from 100% cotton. The ear straps look comfy, and the floral design is too cute.
Who says PPE can't be fashionable? Gift your local healthcare professionals some adorable fabric face masks to wear when they're not at work.
4. ATRISE Men Face Cover Bandana Neck Gaiter for Women Breathable Magic Motorcycle Outdoor Cycling
It's the perfect mask to wear this summer! Grab this adorable mask for only $12.99.
5. VOSGA Rave Bandana for Men Women Neck Gaiter Scarf Dust Wind Balaclava Headwear
Calling all of my mermaid lovers! I can definitely see myself wearing this mermaid-themed cloth face covering. It's stylish, and you don't have to sacrifice breathability since it is made out of polyester.
DIY Mask Essentials
1. Varmax Mini Sewing Machine with Extension Table
Are you feeling inspired to make your own cotton masks? Amazon has you covered with a budget-friendly sewing machine (under $42) to make reusable cloth face masks and bandanas for the entire family.
2. David Textiles Cotton Fabric Antique Rose Collection 44 Inches
Walmart has everything you need to make cloth face masks. Get creative with your masks! Order Disney-themed, camo, tie-dye, animal print, or plaid fabric.
3. 25 1/8 Inch Yard Elastic Cord DIY Cord for Sewing,Sewing Cord Elastic Bands Rope Crafting Stretch DIY Ear Band Loop White
Grab some elastic cord to create cloth face coverings with ear loops.
Our healthcare workers and frontline workers need our help flattening the curve. With protective face masks and proper social distancing, we can help slow the spread of coronavirus. Whether you're in a big city like Los Angeles and New York, or in a small town with low cases, you should wear your mask.
For more information about coronavirus, visit the CDC or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.