25+ Stores Open on New Year's Day 2021

Many people are ready for 2020 to be over and ring in the new year with optimism and hope. This year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the CDC is urging Americans to stay home as much as possible, especially on holidays, however sometimes it can't be avoided if you have to pick up that last minute bottle of bubbly.

This list is on a national level but does not account for states or counties currently locked down. Check with your local store or retailer for local hours if your county is currently in lock-down.

New Year's Eve Store Hours

Target: Most stores close at 9 p.m.

Walmart: Most are open during regular hours.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowes: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Open normal hours and close at 9 p.m.

Best Buy: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Varies depending on location.

Petsmart: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jcpenney: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nordstrom: Hours vary

New Years Eve Grocery Store and Drugstore Hours

CVS: Pharmacy hours vary but most stores are open regular hours.

Walgreens : Pharmacy hours vary but most stores are open normal hours.

Aldi: Stores close at 7 p.m.

Whole Foods: Stores will have holiday hours. Check your local store.

Kroger: Varies depending on location.

Sam's Club: Clubs close at 6 p.m.

Costco: Most clubs close at 6 p.m.

Publix: Close at 9 p.m.

Starbucks: Varies depending on location.

Rite Aid: Hours vary.

New Year's Day Store Hours

Target: Open regular hours.

Walmart: Most are open during regular hours.

Home Depot: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Macy's: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lowes: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl's: Open normal hours and close at 9 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Varies depending on location.

Petsmart: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jcpenney: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nordstrom: Hours vary

​New Years Day Grocery Store and Drugstore Hours

CVS: Pharmacy hours vary but most stores are open regular hours.

Walgreens : Pharmacy hours vary but most stores are open normal hours.

Aldi: Closed.

Whole Foods: Stores will have holiday hours. Check your local store.

Kroger: Varies depending on location.

Sam's Club: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Publix: Most Close at 7 p.m.

Starbucks: Varies depending on location.

Rite Aid: Hours vary.

