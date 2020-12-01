Starbucks Brings Back Irish Cream Cold Brew For the Holidays

Just because it is getting colder doesn't mean you have to give up your iced coffee drinks! Recently Starbucks announced fan-favorite Starbucks Irish Cream Cold Brew is coming back in 2020 for a limited time and we are super excited! The holiday beverage features Starbucks cold brew coffee and Irish cream syrup served over ice, topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and a dusting of cocoa powder. If that doesn't sound like the perfect drink for the holiday season I don't know what does!

The Complete Starbucks Holiday Menu

The following holiday drinks are available in Starbucks stores across the country. While the gingerbread latte didn't make it on the Starbucks drinks menu, you can order The Cinnamon Dolce Latte and Chai Latte which are similar in flavor.

Peppermint Mocha

Made with Starbucks signature espresso, steamed milk, sweet mocha sauce and peppermint-flavored syrup, this holiday drink is topped off with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls.

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Steamed milk, espresso, and caramelized white chocolate mocha sauce combine to make this festive drink which is topped with whipped cream, Holiday sugar sparkles, and crispy white pearls

Caramel Brulee Latte

​Espresso, steamed milk, and rich caramel brulee sauce are all combined and topped with whipped cream and caramel brulee topping.

Chestnut Praline Latte

This holiday drink combines espresso, steamed milk and flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices before being topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs.

Eggnog Latte



Made with rich, steamed eggnog and our signature espresso. It is topped off with a dusting of ground nutmeg for the perfect finish.

These holiday drinks can be customized to your liking as well, including switching out the milk for dairy-free alternatives, asking your barista for syrup swaps or additional pumps of syrup. Once January rolls around these drinks will be gone, so grab them quick!

adsense ad