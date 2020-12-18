Each morning, it's a battle not to pay for expensive iced coffee. $5 adds up (ugh). If you buy coffee drinks every day, that adds up to about $150 a month, y'all. I'll be honest, I do splurge at least once a week at my local coffee shop, but I can save so much money thanks to Starbucks creamer.

I've tried every single Starbucks creamer from the grocery store and so far so good. Really good, actually. However, some are much better than a few flavors I've tried. Here's the definitive ranking of every Starbucks creamer available now.

Starbucks Creamer Ranking

Cinnamon Dolce Latte is for coffee lovers who love cinnamon. Back in my college days (extremely broke days), I often used milk, sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon to sweeten my coffee.

I did everything for a budget-friendly cinnamon flavoring. Now, I can just add a few drops of this yummy creamer to satisfy my cinnamon cravings. Unfortunately, I'm not the biggest cinnamon fan, so this flavor is last on my list.

First off, shout out to Starbucks for looking out for those who need non-dairy creamer. Hazelnut is perfect for anyone who's go-to flavor is hazelnut. (I'm team white chocolate and caramel, so this wasn't a favorite of mine.)

It's still delicious, and a major perk is that it's non-dairy! It's made from almond milk and oat milk.

This buttery caramel creamer reminds me of a candy bar. It's super sweet but so satisfying! In the afternoons, I'm able to satisfy my sweets and caffeine cravings with this flavor.

Again, I'm not one to rush to Starbucks ordering a toffeenut-flavored drink, so it's no surprise it didn't make my top three. Starbucks certainly didn't miss the mark. If you love toffeenut, you'll love this flavor.

Starbucks did no wrong with this flavor. Pour this creamer into a hot cup of coffee, and for a second you'll think you just left the Starbucks drive-thru. Although it's not completely the same. (Nothing beats a pumpkin spice latte from a Starbucks.)

To really indulge in the fall flavor, I recommend frothing a little bit of milk for your homemade latte.

White chocolate creamer had the potential to be first, but it just wasn't sweet enough for my ice-cold coffee. If you enjoy a warm cup of coffee, then you'll love it! The hints of vanilla flavor is more inviting when your coffee is hot. Since it's getting cooler outside, I can see myself buying this 28fl-oz bottle of coffee creamer more often.

Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha creamer genuinely has the same great taste as a hot cup of white chocolate mocha. It tastes like melted chocolate. Yum! It's definitely a step up from French vanilla creamer.

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato makes one delicious cup of coffee! I always keep my fridge stocked with this caramel-flavored creamer. White chocolate will probably be a favorite of mine once it's cooler, but I think we can all agree that caramel is a year-round flavor no one can resist.

I do get hints of chocolate from salted caramel mocha. This is my favorite. Caramel and chocolate? Plus salty-flavoring? What else could you want!? I'm obsessed with this flavor. It's a 10/10 for me.

I love International Delight and Coffee-Mate, but it's been a hot minute since I've bought coffee creamer from either brand. A 28 fl-oz bottle of Starbucks lasts at least a month in my fridge too, and it takes zero time for my ground coffee to taste like Starbucks coffee.

Thankfully, Starbucks has a better design for their creamers now. When I bought the salted-caramel flavor, I noticed the spout was different. Before, the creamer would spill and build up around the lid. Gross! Thankfully, my fridge is less messy now, and more full (since I'm saving money not buying expensive coffee every day).

Thank you, Starbucks, for making our dreams come true! Lousy K-cups and ground coffee now taste like an amazing cup of coffee from your coffee chain. This tasty alternative to milk is the perfect addition to my espresso or morning coffee.

