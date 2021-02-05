With Spring just around the corner, it's time to say goodbye to the snow (hopefully!) and winter flavors and hello to a fresh, new season. If you're like me and you live in an area of the country where it's very cold and could snow any second, you're probably ready for some springtime.

While there are many fresh flavors that remind us of Fall, Winter, and Summer, there are plenty of Spring flavors that just scream this wonderful season. The birds are chirping, produce is in full bloom, and temperatures are slowly warming up. We've almost made it! Let's check out some of the best flavors of Spring.

1. Artichokes

You can find artichokes year-round, but they are the freshest this time of year before the warmer weather kicks off. When picking artichokes at the farmers market or grocery store, look for artichokes with tightly closed leaves. They should also feel heavy and be free of any black or brown spots.

Stuff these babies with some cheese and breadcrumbs and you're good to go.

2. Asparagus

Asparagus is another healthy veggie available year-round but tastes best during the springtime. It's such a versatile vegetable, too. Grill, bake, steam, roast, you name it. You could even peel it for nice, thin slices. This is my go-to veggie for Easter brunch.

3. Radishes

I'll be honest, it took a while for radishes to grown on me. Now, I can't get enough of their crisp, almost spicy flavor. You'll find them year-round, but springtime is when these beauties really shine. Caramelize them in the oven and serve with tangy crème fraiche and herbs. When it comes to spring produce, this small veggie wins!

4. Rhubarb

Rhubarb is that red, celery-like vegetable readily available at farmer's markets and grocery stores. Rhubarb season runs from April until June and is commonly cooked down with sugar to bring out its sweet flavor.

You've probably seen rhubarb in pies, cupcakes, and cakes, but you can also try cooking it down with some sugar and liquids to drizzle it over ice cream. Yum!

5. Chives

One of the easiest herbs to grow in the garden are chives. They seem to pop back up every springtime and good thing they do because they have a wonderful, delicate onion flavor that's the perfect garnish addition to salads, soups, and casseroles.

6. Leeks

Another member of the onion family is leeks. Peak season is springtime and this is another veggie perfect for soups and other savory dishes. How could you not love the flavors of Spring?

7. Mangoes

This tropical fruit isn't just for the summertime. Even though mangoes usually don't grow in the United States, peak season where they grow runs from April until June.

This fresh fruit makes a great snack, but can also be used in desserts like cheesecake as well as savory dishes. I love adding sweetness to my salsa by adding in chopped mango.

8. Pineapple

Another delicious fresh fruit that's not just for summertime is pineapple. The flavor is best from March until June, so get ready! Choose a pineapple that feels heavy for its size with dark green leaves.

9. Strawberries

One of my favorite fruits happens to be strawberries. Juicy, sweet, and nutritious, strawberries are best starting in April until July. Of course, you can find them year-round, but their flavor might not be on point. The amount of things you could do with strawberries is endless.

Try macerating them with lemon juice and granulated sugar and drizzle that mixture over ice cream. Toss in some raspberries and blueberries for even more fresh fruit. So delicious!

10. Apricots

Take advantage of fresh apricots this Spring. They're so flavorful and can be used in sweet and savory dishes. Try grilling them and using in a refreshing salad.

11. Arugula

If you're like me and you cannot get enough of arugula, make the most out of it this springtime. It's a bit lighter on the spice level during this season, so if that's what you prefer, stock up!

12. Mustard Greens

Mustard greens are known for their peppery flavor and happen to be one of the flavors of Spring. Cook them down and toss with garlic and olive oil or toss them into your next Spring soup.

13. Cherries

Cherries are available year-round but taste best starting late Spring. They're super juicy and sweet and make the perfect afternoon snack. Be sure to buy a few packs this season for when you need a cherry fix.

14. Peas

I agree- give peas a chance! Available year-round, but extra flavorful during the springtime, peas add a sweet snap to any dish.

15. Dandelion Greens

They might drive you crazy when they pop up all over your lawn during the Spring season, but it turns out dandelion greens are one of the flavors of fall. They're available early Spring through the summer and can be used in a number of ways.

