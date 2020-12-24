As I was shopping for bleach, I came across a variety of Clorox bleach products that I've never touched before. I've always used regular bleach for all of my everyday cleaning, but I was surprised to see lavender-scented bleach and splash-less bleach on the store shelf.

I can see why scented bleach may be appealing, but splash-less bleach? It turns out that splash-less bleach is popular for simply protecting your clothes while you clean up. I have my fair share of ruined clothes from bleach, so I thought, "Why not give splash-less bleach a chance?" Although, I realized it wasn't ideal for disinfecting.

Does Splash-less Bleach Disinfect?

Unfortunately, splash-less bleach does not disinfect. It is still a powerful cleaner, but it shouldn't be used for sanitizing. The splash-less bleach formula even says on the back of the bottle that it does not sanitize. To prove this, I went to clorox.com and looked at their bleach products.

If you filter to bleach, you see regular bleach and splash-less bleach products. Once you add the disinfecting filter, splash-less bleach disappears from the list. I do appreciate the transparency, but if you weren't aware that it wasn't a disinfectant, it might be time to use Clorox bleach instead.

Don't forget, you can always sanitize household items with UV-C sanitizing wands.

It seems as that Clorox Splash-Less Bleach will clean your household surfaces of germs, but it won't disinfect your countertops. To fight viruses and bacteria, a product meant for disinfection is what you need.

Continue to use a splash-less formula as a deodorizer or in washing machines to deep clean tough laundry stains. The last thing, check out this review from a customer. You'd think that all Clorox brand products consist of disinfecting household chemicals, but they don't.

