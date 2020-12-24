As I was shopping for bleach, I came across a variety of Clorox bleach products that I've never touched before. I've always used regular bleach for all of my everyday cleaning, but I was surprised to see lavender-scented bleach and splash-less bleach on the store shelf.
I can see why scented bleach may be appealing, but splash-less bleach? It turns out that splash-less bleach is popular for simply protecting your clothes while you clean up. I have my fair share of ruined clothes from bleach, so I thought, "Why not give splash-less bleach a chance?" Although, I realized it wasn't ideal for disinfecting.
Clorox Splash-Less Liquid Bleach, Regular (Concentrated Formula) 77 Ounce
Does Splash-less Bleach Disinfect?
Unfortunately, splash-less bleach does not disinfect. It is still a powerful cleaner, but it shouldn't be used for sanitizing. The splash-less bleach formula even says on the back of the bottle that it does not sanitize. To prove this, I went to clorox.com and looked at their bleach products.
If you filter to bleach, you see regular bleach and splash-less bleach products. Once you add the disinfecting filter, splash-less bleach disappears from the list. I do appreciate the transparency, but if you weren't aware that it wasn't a disinfectant, it might be time to use Clorox bleach instead.
UV Sanitizing Light
Don't forget, you can always sanitize household items with UV-C sanitizing wands.
It seems as that Clorox Splash-Less Bleach will clean your household surfaces of germs, but it won't disinfect your countertops. To fight viruses and bacteria, a product meant for disinfection is what you need.
Continue to use a splash-less formula as a deodorizer or in washing machines to deep clean tough laundry stains. The last thing, check out this review from a customer. You'd think that all Clorox brand products consist of disinfecting household chemicals, but they don't.
Clorox Performance Bleach with Cloromax | Mega Pack - 121 oz Bottle
Oh, bleach. Out of all of the cleaning products sitting under the sink, you're my favorite. Bleach whitens my dingy fabrics (old college T-Shirts, of course), and keeps my trash can, sinks, and bathtub looking sparkly clean.
This bleach solution disinfects and kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria. This liquid may not have a controlled pour, but you could also put bleach in the bottle cap. Deep cleaning benefits are worth it. You should absolutely prevent the spread of bacteria growth on an array of household surfaces.
Cleanbear Synthetic Rubber Gloves, Medium Size, 11.8 Inches, 3 Pairs 3 Colors
Both formulas seem to be excellent on white clothing and tough stains. If you happen to have a no-splash formula, use Clorox Splash-Less Bleach for white clothes. (Keep it next to your laundry detergent and keep out of reach of children.) If you have a regular bottle of bleach, only use that one for disinfecting purposes and cleaning countertops.
I'll use bleach over splash-less formulas any day. Less spilling does sound amazing, but regular bleach seems to be deodorizing and sanitizing all of my household surfaces just fine.
For toilet bowl cleaners, laundry bleach, and more COVID-19 cleaning supplies, visit Amazon (Wear rubber gloves if you have sensitive skin.)
Please, remember to clean those dirty ceiling fans that could be causing some sneezing and coughing.
This post was originally published on March 20, 2020.