Sometimes a salad full of leafy greens, fresh veggies and a drizzle of yummy dressing is just what you need. I love to incorporate greens into my meals, be it a salad mix, a fresh bunch of kale or a smattering of spinach in my stir fry. I always have either spinach or kale in my fridge, but I usually choose between the two based on price, mood or convenience. When focusing on what really matters- health benefits, utility, and taste- which is better, spinach vs kale?

Kale and Its Benefits

Spinach and kale both fulfill essential roles in our food and cooking. Kale is delicious sautéed, in salad, as kale chips and added to curries and soups. This crisp, hearty vegetable can be green or purple and is part of the family Brassicaceae, which includes other cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, bok choy, and collard greens. Although kale is tasty and versatile, some feel that raw kale has a bitter taste.

However, when cooked right, kale has a delicious, earthy taste that makes any dish better! Along with this, kale is full of amazing health benefits that make it worth your while to incorporate kale into your meals. This leafy green is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin A, magnesium, and antioxidants. It's also known to manage blood pressure, help digestive health, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Along with these benefits, the potassium in kale reduces the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Eating kale also lowers cholesterol levels and provides calcium for bone health. Not to mention, kale supports the immune system and has an incredible amount of nutritional value! However, dietitians warn that vitamin K can contribute to blood clotting, so eating kale could interfere with blood thinners.

Why We Love Spinach Too

As for spinach, this leafy, flowering plant is native to central and western Asia. Of the Amaranthaceae family, spinach is a common veggie related to beets and quinoa. Spinach is a great salad base, along with being yummy in green smoothies or sautéed. It is also incredibly beneficial to wellness. Popeye knows what he's talking about when he says "I'm strong to the finish 'cause I eats me spinach!"

When it comes to the spinach vs kale debate, they are both rich in nutrition. Spinach provides vitamins A, K, and C, along with folate, iron, and calcium, along with being a great source of magnesium, potassium, and B vitamins. This leafy green is also rich in zeaxanthin and lutein, the carotenoids that cause the color in some vegetables and improve eye health.

Spinach is also known to lower the risk of cancer, moderate blood pressure levels, and lower the risk of heart disease. However, one aspect of spinach to be aware of is that its high amounts of calcium and oxalates can have negative effects on those at high risk of kidney stones.

Spinach vs Kale

When it comes to spinach vs kale, they are both considered superfoods for their nutrients, vitamins and overall nutritional value. Not to mention, they both manage to provide an amazing amount of health benefits with a low amount of calories! These two green vegetables are nutritional powerhouses that will greatly benefit those who enjoy them. Most importantly, they are both delicious!

Because both spinach and kale are incredibly healthy and tasty, it's almost impossible to decide which is better. The answer to the kale vs spinach debate depends on you and your personal preference. However, no matter your choice, you can't go wrong with either of these yummy, healthy greens!

adsense ad