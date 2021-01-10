Hey, it's not the weirdest habit you or your kids could get into. Soap-making is not only a fun activity, it's an educational one too, and getting a soap-making kit makes it so much easier. Making your own soap or teaching kids to make DIY soap can reinforce the science behind being hygienic, and has the added bonus of removing one source of harsh chemicals from your home.

While we can't promise that these kits will make you one of the soapmaker masters tomorrow, you should still consider them if you're interested in a starter kit for soap-making.

1. UHAPEER Soap Making Kit

This 9-piece kit features a rectangular silicone soap mold, an adjustable wood soap planner, a flat slice soap cutter, a stainless steel wire cutter, and much more. See it here.

2. DIY Melt & Pour Shea Butter Soap Kit by CraftZee

A shea butter soap base, four different fragrances, liquid dyes, a pouring pitcher, stirring sticks...oh my! This kit for making handmade soap seems to have it all.

3. Brambleberry Natural Soap Kit for Beginners

If you're just starting out and really want to stick to natural soap, check out these kits. They include a loaf mold, sodium hydroxide (lye), sodium lactate, a scale for accurate weighing, and a few other basic ingredients. You have a choice of different kits depending on the essential oils you want to come with it.

4. Beginner's Cold Process Soap Kit

This kit will help you or your family make natural, handmade cold process soap. It includes an apple sage fragrance oil...promising!

5. Soap Science Melt and Pour Soap Kit

This kit has a goat's milk melt and pour soap base, teakwood and bamboo fragrance oils, and both a silicone mold and spatula. It makes eight goat's milk handmade bars.

6. Wild Herb Soap Co. Soap Making Kit

This kit makes mango butter soap and comes with palm kernel flakes, coconut oil, extra virgin olive oil, mango butter, and vitamin E. So fun!

7. Dusun Artisans Sudsy Soap Making Kit

This soap kit seems more geared toward kids. It claims to "promote sensory development" and has soap-making supplies like jasmine, lavender, and cotton candy fragrance oils. What kid doesn't like cotton candy?!

8. Dan&Darci Kit for Kids

This is another kit kids should enjoy. It even has glitter and lets children make multi-colored layered soaps!

9. CraftLab Gem Stones Soap Kit

Maybe your kid is super into rocks, and you're trying to encourage the clean-up step after they play with a bunch outside. In that case, this kit, which makes soaps shaped like gemstones, is a great option!

10. Klutz Make Your Own Soap Activity Kit

The name seems a little silly, but the kit is promising. It's a National Parenting center award winner and creates soap shapes like stars and cats. Doesn't everyone want cat-shaped soap?

