Snowy Christmas trees, also known as 'flocked Christmas trees', are when a tree looks like it came straight from a winter wonderland. These trees truly look magical! Some Christmas lovers buy flocked trees, and some purchase supplies to create a snowy look.
If you're like me and live in Texas, then you have probably been dreaming of a white Christmas (or flocked trees) your entire life. Luckily, flocking a tree is easy and budget-friendly. Or, you can also go the other route and buy a gorgeous tree that looks like it's covered in real snowfall.
How to Flock a Christmas Tree
Turn on Mariah Carey's Christmas album and get to flocking! This YouTube tutorial shows you how to create a snow flocked Christmas tree with just a few supplies.
Once your tree is flocked, you'll be ready to put up all of your wonderful holiday decorations.
SnoFlock The Original Premium Self-Adhesive Snow Flock Powder with ShimmerSpec | Exclusive Formula | 2 Pounds [0.90Kg]
This is Amazon's best seller for snow flock powder. Customer reviews are amazing, and it's easy to use.
There's also holiday snow available for windows. My mom used to spray our living room windows to give our Texas home a snowy look. It was my favorite part of our Christmas decorations.
Snowy Christmas Trees
1. 6.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Flocked Snowy Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 450 Clear String Lights
This gorgeous pre-lit tree is the perfect holiday centerpiece for your living room. This tree features 450 clear light strings. Color-changing lights are great, but I love some classic warm white lights.
2. 7.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Flocked Mixed Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Warm White Lights
This flocked artificial Christmas tree is almost 8-feet tall and comes with a metal stand. It also has pre-lit LED lights. (Check out Home Depot's full inventory for unlit trees.)
Have the snowy Christmas tree you've always dreamed of this holiday season for under $350. When all of your guests are home for the holidays, be sure to take plenty of pictures by your pre-lit snowy tree.
3. Perfect Holiday Christmas Tree, 2', Flocked Snow
This tiny PVC tree is perfect for small spaces and homes. If you want to bring some home decor to the office, I recommend using this unlit artificial Christmas tree since there'd be little to no hassle carrying it to your car.
Also, I think my fellow Christmas lovers would agree that this is the best tabletop flocked tree! Place this on your kitchen counter for a winter wonderland kitchen.
You might be thinking, "Why not just get a white tree?" White Christmas trees are beautiful. I love mine, but the frosted branch tip look is unbeatable.
