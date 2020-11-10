Snowy Christmas trees, also known as 'flocked Christmas trees', are when a tree looks like it came straight from a winter wonderland. These trees truly look magical! Some Christmas lovers buy flocked trees, and some purchase supplies to create a snowy look.

If you're like me and live in Texas, then you have probably been dreaming of a white Christmas (or flocked trees) your entire life. Luckily, flocking a tree is easy and budget-friendly. Or, you can also go the other route and buy a gorgeous tree that looks like it's covered in real snowfall.

How to Flock a Christmas Tree

Turn on Mariah Carey's Christmas album and get to flocking! This YouTube tutorial shows you how to create a snow flocked Christmas tree with just a few supplies.

Once your tree is flocked, you'll be ready to put up all of your wonderful holiday decorations.

This is Amazon's best seller for snow flock powder. Customer reviews are amazing, and it's easy to use.

There's also holiday snow available for windows. My mom used to spray our living room windows to give our Texas home a snowy look. It was my favorite part of our Christmas decorations.

Snowy Christmas Trees

