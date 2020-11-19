The Snickers Yard Bar was pretty impressive, but brownie lovers will probably be more ecstatic over the news I'm sharing with you. As if we needed another reason to look forward to 2021, Snickers is giving us a boost of morale with the 2021 release of the Snickers Peanut Brownie candy bar. Get excited, brownie lovers. With the way 2020 is flying, I don't think next year will feel like too much of a wait for the Snickers Peanut Brownie bar.

The new Snickers candy bar will still have the delicious caramel sauce but will have a peanut-brownie filling that will taste like freshly baked brownies. That brownie layer is going to make my mouth water! If only these new Snickers bars were coming out before Halloween! Imagine getting a Snickers Peanut bar in your candy bag. Sorry kiddos, hopefully in 2022.

The excitement doesn't end there, Snickers is also releasing Peanut Brownie Ice Cream bars! Classic Snickers bars will always hold a special place in my heart. There isn't a better duo than Dr Pepper and a Snickers bar. (Texans will understand this one.) As much as I hate how Snickers leave my teeth feeling dirty and full of nougat, I can't help but grab a bar every time I'm at the grocery store.

The concept of peanut brownie Snickers isn't new. If you truly can't wait until 2021 to devour Peanut Snickers Brownies, then it's time to whip up a batch of brownie mix and make some DIY fudge brownie Snickers. (Don't worry, you can use a boxed brownie mix.)

Or, make a delicious no-bake Snickers Cheesecake!

