10 Snake Plant Varieties To Brighten Up Your Living Room

Plants fill the room with life and color, bringing a vibrant piece of the outdoors into your home. Having a variety of indoor plants is the best way to brighten a room, as each plant in your collection brings its own beauty. Snake plants also called mother-in-law's tongue and viper's bowstring hemp, are some of the most popular houseplants, known for cleansing the air and being blissfully low-maintenance. Here are 10 snake plant varieties to bring life to your living room!

1. Black Gold Snake Plant

Although most know this ubiquitous houseplant by its common name, snake plants are scientifically called Sansevieria trifasciata. Native to West Africa east of the Congo, the snake plant has many varieties. The Black Gold variety has tall dark green leaves with a yellow edge, giving it a striking and elegant look. According to NASA, this is one of the best types of snake plants for filtering the air. This robust and lovely variety needs low-light conditions and a small amount of water to thrive.

2. Futura Robusta

The Futura Robusta snake plant has gray-green leaves with striped patterns on them, making it a unique choice for a houseplant. The short pointy leaves grow in a clump and have a slightly twisted shape. While most varieties of snake plants grow to about 35 inches, the Futura Robusta only grows to about 24". Like most other sansevieras, this plant does fine in indirect or bright light, and you should be careful of overwatering to avoid root rot.

3. Twisted Sister Snake Plant

The Twisted Sister snake plant is aptly named, with short curly leaves that grow in a twisty shape. This sansevieria plant has bright green and yellow variegated leaves, with silvery-green marks in the center. The Twisted Sister has been likened to a bird's nest because of its curly leaves which twist inward like a nest. This dwarf variety is tiny compared to the classic snake plant, growing only about a foot tall. However, it makes up for its size with its brightly colored and quirky leaves!

4. Golden Hahnii

Another dwarf cultivar, this sanseviera has wide leaves with lovely shades of dark green and light yellow. These leaves have horizontal stripes running the length of plant for extra decoration. The Golden Hahnii has a rosette pattern from above, making it ideal for a coffee table or wide window sill. Go with this cutie for a small and resilient addition to your plant collection!

5. Futura Superba

This variegated cultivar is like the Black Gold variety but on a smaller scale, as it also has bright green leaves with golden edges. One difference between the two is that the Futura Superba's leaves are thinner and taller, making for a sleek and eye-catching houseplant. This variety prefers lower, indirect light but can withstand full sun, and it's a perfect choice for poor light conditions where other plants might wither.

6. Sansevieria Cylindrica

The Sansevieria Cylindrica 'Boncel' grows extremely tall, spiky green leaves that can be up to 7 feet long! Also called the cylindrical snake plant, starfish snasevieria, African spear or Saint Barbara sword, this snake plant variety is native to Angola. Along with being very tall, the African spear has gray-green leaves with dark green marks on them and is renowned for its long, flowering stem.

7. Laurentii Snake Plant

The Laurentii cultivar is one of the tallest varieties of the snake plant, with long, elegant green and yellow leaves. These leaves have striped patterns, with a yellow band running along the length of the plant. As with all sansevieria varieties, a loose potting mix is best to allow for drainage, so many plant owners go for an all-purpose cactus potting soil when growing a Laurentii. This resilient plant does well in many conditions but prefers enough space to grow nice and tall.

8. Blue Sansevieria

Despite its name, the Blue Sansevieria or Sansevieria Ehrenbergii grows grayish dark green leaves, with the occasional red stripe along the edge. However, before it reaches maturity its leaves will have a subtle tint of blue. This variety is special for a few reasons, one being the unique shape of its leaves. The Blue Sansevieria has canoe-shaped succulent leaves with a gently rounded underside, similar to a large fan, which can grow to 5 feet long!

9. Mason's Congo

Mason's congo, or Sansevieria Masoniana F Variegata, is one of the most distinctive and beautiful varieties of the snake plant. Also called the Whale Fin, its long leaf grows in an ovular shape and can be up to 4 feet long, 10" wide. There are bright golden stripes on each dark green leaf, making for an interesting and striking plant. Make sure to put this snake plant variety in a place where it has room to grow to its full potential!

10. Kenya Hyacinth

The Kenya Hyacinth, also called Sansevieria parva, is known for its spiky, narrow leaves that grow in a mixture of light green and dark green. This succulent also has a rosette pattern, with clumps of 6 to 12 leaves. Like other snake plants, the Kenya Hyacinth grows pink-white flowers when it blooms, which offset its flat, spiky leaves beautifully.

adsense ad