If you're someone who has a lot of houseplants, you probably already own a snake plant or two. But did you know these perennial plants, also known as Dracaena trifasciata and previously as Sansevieria trifasciata, have some legitimate benefits for your home and health? They're not just pretty indoor plants that don't require a ton of plant care.

What Are Snake Plants?

Snake plants, also known as Saint George's sword, mother-in-law's tongue, and viper's bowstring hemp, are evergreen perennials that have dense stands with stiff leaves that "grow vertically from a basal rosette," Wikipedia notes. They tend to be dark and light green. So, what are some of the benefits of snake plants?

​1. They filter indoor air.

According to Healthline, one snake plant benefit is that they can help filter the air in your home. The succulent can uniquely "convert carbon dioxide (CO2) into oxygen at night," the outlet reports, adding that it's great as a bedroom plant because "it can help regulate healthy airflow." That's a pretty neat health benefit from such a simple addition to your home!

2. They are great air purifiers.

These plants are also air purifying! "The air-cleaning qualities of this plant are shown in the NASA Clean Air Study," My Tasteful Space points out. The study specifically found that these plants are an excellent choice for home decor because they "remove toxins from the air, in particular; benzene, formaldehyde, xylene and trichloroethylene." Who doesn't want better indoor air quality? Any plant that can help remove air pollutants in a space you're in regularly is a great thing.

3. They improve your "feng shui."

If you care about the feng shui of your home or apartment, Balcony Garden Web says low-maintenance snake plants are a good option. "In feng shui, spiky plants are considered excellent against negative Chi," the outlet claims.

4. They are easy plants.

As previously mentioned, snake plants are low-maintenance. If you have a busy lifestyle, aren't great at remembering to care for your plants, or even if you're dealing with something like depression and daily tasks seem more challenging, you should consider these. They are tolerant of everything from low light to full sun -- they can basically handle any light conditions. They are also okay with irregular watering and are drought-tolerant, although they aren't especially happy with overwatering.

5. They're not hard to propagate.

If you want to practice with plant propagation, snake plants are a good place to start. They are propagated by cuttings or by dividing the rhizome and are great at growing happy little roots in water until they're ready for potting.

