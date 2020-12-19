Once you've tried smoked meatloaf, there's no going back to Mom's favorite recipe. Smoky, moist, and packed full of flavor, smoked meatloaf served alongside mashed potatoes and green beans will be your new favorite meatloaf recipe. Our friends at Red Meat Lover created a video showing exactly how to make this comfort food favorite from start to finish. The best part is that you don't need a fancy smoker or pellet grill to make the best meatloaf. All you need is a Weber grill, some wood chips, and a little bit of time.

How to Make Smoked Meatloaf

To begin, mix together ground beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, milk, parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, garlic, paprika, red pepper, diced red onion, and Worcestershire sauce in a large bowl.

In a separate bowl, prepare the homemade BBQ sauce by combining the brown sugar, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard.

Prepare a loaf pan by placing saran wrap inside the loaf pan. Place and pack the ground meat into the pan and refrigerate for a minimum of 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat your grill by building a fire on one half of your charcoal grill. Add a drip pan under the indirect heat area of the grill.

Once the fire is going, place an aluminum foil packet of wood chips (fruit woods work best with this BBQ meatloaf) over direct heat. Once the grill is heated to a temperature of 225 - 275 degrees Fahrenheit, remove the meat from the loaf pan and place it on indirect heat.

Smoke the meatloaf until it reaches an internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F, which translates into a cook time of about three hours. Use a meat thermometer to get an accurate reading of the internal temp.

The first time you taste this meatloaf, you'll be surprised at how much flavor it has!

adsense ad