Large flowers and vines look beautiful in gardens, but sometimes small flowers can make just as big of a statement. For example, take bluebonnets. They aren't gigantic flowers, but they're so cute that Texans have to pull over on the highway for pictures of them.

Whether you have a compact flower bed, a rock garden, or prefer less-showy flowers, you'll find any reason to plant these gorgeous flowers at home. Early spring is here, and that means that there's no better time than now to enjoy an afternoon of gardening.

These filler wildflowers also make a great addition to any cottage garden or as cut flowers in floral arrangements. You can even dry the flower heads and use the dried flowers in your DIY projects. The greenery also adds an attractive pop of color in hanging baskets.

Pansies love a cool climate. Sorry Texans, these beauties might not make it in the Texas heat. These flowers are known for their uncanny resemblance to smiley faces.

If you've always wanted a rock garden, start with pansies.

Hummingbirds love these pink flowers. Attract the sweetest pollinators to your garden with these tiny flowers.

Here in Texas, we have fields dedicated to tulip picking. Create the perfect tiny bouquet with homegrown tulips.

Marigolds are known for repelling bugs. Mosquitos will take over in the next few months, so plant these for an insect-free flower garden.

These annuals bloom in a variety of colors. Your springtime garden will look like a work of art after they bloom!

Daffodils often bloom as yellow or white flowers. You'll want to plant these soon because they're easy to care for and return each spring.

These tropical plants love their warm weather. If your climate isn't cool, take advantage of these low-maintenance plants.

Need a splash of red, orange, and yellow for a summer aesthetic? Daylilies will do just that.

Dahlias can be as tiny as two inches! These tiny flowers are stinkin' cute.

Gardeners can't get over the petals on crocuses. The crocus flower has petals that stretch up, forming a cup shape.

These blue flowers are a favorite for hummingbirds and butterflies. They often don't grow taller than 6-12 inches.

Look at those teeny, tiny petals! They're small, but that vibrant blue is so bold and beautiful.

