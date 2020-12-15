Seltzer water has to be one of my favorite bubbly beverages - it's zero calories, super refreshing and the perfect bubbly addition to your next a batch of cocktails. And unlike club soda or tonic water, seltzer water doesn't contain any additives like sodium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, quinine or added artificial sweetener. I'm not ashamed to say that my refrigerator is mostly filled with plain and flavored seltzer water (I'm just a little obsessed!).

Sparkling water is simply just carbonated water that you can buy flavorless or with added natural flavors like grapefruit or berry. Not only is it good for hydration, whether you drink it plain or with flavoring, seltzer actually has a lot of use in your cooking. The carbon dioxide bubbles expand when heated, which makes foods lighter and fluffier. Don't believe it? Check out some ways you can replace regular water or milk for seltzer water in your cooking.

Make Your Own Carbonated Water

With a SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, you can turn still water into fizzy water with the touch of a button. Grocery store runs usually consist of buying several 12 packs of bubbly water. With a sparkling water maker, I'll be able to carbonate up to 60 liters of water at home.

1. Pancakes

What's not to love about fluffy pancakes? In your pancake batter recipe, replace plain water or milk with sparkling water like Perrier for light and airy pancakes. You'll love the cloud-like texture of your next stack of Sunday morning pancakes.

2. Crepes

Crepes, whether sweet or savory, are incredibly decadent and satisfying. Have you ever tried replacing some of the milk for sparkling water? Your crepe batter will turn out even lighter from the carbonation in the plain seltzer.

3. Waffles

Homemade waffles are another breakfast in bed favorite and by swapping out the water or milk for seltzer, it will result in waffles with a fluffy inside and crispy edges. You won't even taste any carbonation from the sparkling water.

4. Scrambled Eggs

Seltzer water will really step up your breakfast game! For fluffy and light scrambled eggs, add in a splash or two of plain seltzer water. Sure, milk or heavy cream can do the same thing, but seltzer is just as good. And don't forget that it's zero calories, too.

5. Batters

Plain sparkling water almost works like cooking with beer, coke, or champagne, but it does have the added benefit of being flavorless and zero calories. A splash of seltzer water added into a tempura batter or any other batter to coat fish, vegetables, and meat makes it crisp and airy once cooked.

6. Cake

Tired of dry, dense cake? I know I can't stand dry cake. Well, if you're drinking seltzer while baking, add in a few splashes of seltzer water to the cake batter. The tiny air bubbles will expand during baking to keep cakes from drying out and will give it a lighter texture.

7. Smoothies

If you take your morning routine seriously, make it way better by swapping out the liquid for seltzer water. It's so easy to get bored with using regular milk, almond milk, or fruit juice in your smoothie. The carbonation from the seltzer will make your smoothie fizzy and sparkling and definitely something worth waking up for!

Whether you're using plain seltzer water like San Pellegrino or something fruit flavored like La Croix or Polar, it's going to be absolutely delicious.

8. Boiled Vegetables

This tip might sound a little unusual, but boiling your vegetables in sparkling water will cut down on the cooking time and keep the color in the veggies more vibrant. Just fill a large pot with plain seltzer water, bring to a boil, and toss in your fresh vegetables.

This post was originally published on May 2, 2019.

