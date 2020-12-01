Monopoly is out, y'all. It's all about the saran wrap game now. Or, at least, that's what we'd recommend you play at your next Christmas party with family, friends, or coworkers.

And no, you don't need to run out to the store to buy this game -- you make it yourself. All you need is a ton of saran wrap for the giant saran wrap ball that will contain whatever gifts and goodies you add to it, including but not limited to things like gift cards, dollar store trinkets, lip balm, candy bars or candy canes, small toys, tic tacs or gum...basically, whatever you can manage to cram into a giant roll of plastic wrap.

​How Do You Play the Saran Wrap Game?

If you want to keep things really simple, all you need to do to play the game is to sit in a circle with whoever wants a chance to win the saran wrap ball game and pass it around to each person, allowing every player to unwrap one layer of cling wrap before handing it off to the next person.

But if you want to make things more complicated when it comes to this Christmas party game or activity at a baby shower, you can add in some extra steps. The way most people play, the first person in the group with the ball starts unwrapping while the next player rolls a pair of dice. When that person rolls doubles, the person currently unwrapping the ball of plastic wrap has to pass it off.

The best part of the holiday party game is, whatever prizes fall out while you're unwrapping, you get to keep! As you can imagine, this makes the person unwrapping the ball want to go as fast as possible to get lots of prizes.

To make it more difficult, you can throw in challenges like making the people who are doing the unwrapping wear oven mitts or wear a blindfold. It's a super fun DIY game that's incredibly easy to put together and there's essentially no limit to the age or number of people who can play, making it perfect for a large group or one that's mixed with kids and adults at your party.

Of course, whoever puts the saran wrap ball together should make sure to put the best prize at the center of the ball. That makes everyone want to get to it faster, promising to only add to the hilarity of the game.

Happy unwrapping!

