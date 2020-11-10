If you're looking for a low-carb snack or a keto-friendly appetizer, you need to try salami chips. They're crispy and salty like potato chips, but without all the carbohydrates because they're made from delicious salami instead of potatoes. I mean you can make chips out of everything from sweet potatoes to kale to apples, so why not add meat to that list? And salami chips are so easy to make - it's take more prep time to make a dip for the chips than to actually make the chips.

All you is need to make salami chips is thinly-sliced salami, a couple of baking sheets and an oven. Genoa salami works well, but you can also use soppressata or finocchiona. Really any salami (fancy or not) works in this easy recipe. You can even use pepperoni!

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. If you get salami from a deli, ask them to slice it in rounds about 1/8 inch thick. If you need to slice it at home, use a mandoline or a very sharp knife and cut it as thin as you can. Place the salami slices onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Keep the slices of salami in a single layer; don't them overlap or they won't crisp up well. You can do two baking sheets at the same time in the oven; they don't take long to bake so if you make a giant batch it's better not to overcrowd the baking sheets or the oven. Bake the chips for a total time of 10-12 minutes, until the chips are evenly browned .

You can also use your air fryer to make salami chips. You'll definitely want to cook the chips in batches. Place salami in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook at 375º for six minutes.

Whichever method you use, when you pull the salami chips out, place them on a layer of paper towels to cool. They may a little flexible still, but continue to crisp up as they cool.

Now for the fun part: Serve your baked salami chips with your favorite dip. Crispy salami chips go with a variety of dips, so choose your favorite or go with a sampler. If it's something you'd eat on a sandwich or cheese plate with salami, it's something you can make a dip from. Go spicy with a horseradish dip. Try a honey mustard-based dipping sauce. Or mix sour cream, dijon mustard, grated parmesan and black pepper in a small bowl for a mustard dip. Make a little tower of salami chips and sharp cheddar cheese. If you can dream it, you can eat it with salami chips.

You can store your salami chips, if there are any left, for up to five days; just refrigerate them in an airtight container. You may want to pop them in a toaster oven for about 10 minutes at 250 degrees so they crisp up again.

