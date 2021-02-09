Did someone order a side of laughter with their carne asada? While surfing Youtube for some much-needed hilarity, I ran across a video showcasing the time Robin Williams helped Martha Stewart cook on her daytime television show. The king of stand up comedy, improv, and character, was no stranger to television appearances and makes it apparent how comfortable he is in front of the camera. In fact, he takes over the whole show with his antics. Take a look and try not to laugh too hard!

With full energy, Williams, donning a large white chef's hat, starts off the segment by "translating" everything Stewart is sharing with the audience. Quick changing voices and dialects he speaks 100 miles an hour as Stewart giggles along. The recipe should be pretty straight-forward, what's so funny about tacos?

Apparently everything.

Stewart turns to Williams and shares that he'll have to make the spice rub and rub it into the meat. With a glimmer in his eye Williams shares he'll be rubbing the meat and "the little children should look away for a moment."

Celebs have always loved having Williams on their shows, including Johnny Carson's The Tonight Show and the Carol Burnett Show. His best comes out in front of a crowd. One of my favorite jokes of the cooking skit happens when Stewart is adding the rub ingredients and comes across cumin. Williams' eyes light up and says, "Knock knock."

Stewart answers, "Who's there?"

With a sly grin, Williams says, "Cumin."

Thirty seconds later Williams is slapping the meat on the counter asking it, "Who's your daddy?" A comedy genius I tell you.

Robin Williams passed away in 2014 after taking his life. His wife and medical experts point that his struggle with Lewy body disease attributed to his death.

