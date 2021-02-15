Can someone please explain why popcorn tastes so much better from a popcorn maker versus eating microwave popcorn? I'm telling you, the kernels are probably the same, but it does not taste the same! If you feel the same way, you're probably in the market for a popcorn maker. Before you splurge on a $100 one, consider the $20 Retro Series popcorn maker.

This budget-friendly countertop popcorn maker is exactly what you need for family movie night. This is as close as it gets to movie theater popcorn, y'all.

Pricing: $19.99

BPA-free

Amazon-Prime eligible

The popcorn maker pops up to eight cups of popcorn per batch. Thanks to the unique popping chamber design, this popcorn machine has a swirling airflow that results in fewer unpopped kernels. No one likes sticking their hand into a serving bowl of popcorn just to have popcorn kernels in their hands!

The tabletop Nostalgic Electric Retro Series popcorn maker is Amazon-Prime eligible, which means you can have this popcorn popper at your doorstep in two business days (or less).

There's nothing better than Coca-Cola, delicious popcorn, and a good movie. This is a fantastic gift for the film enthusiast in your life. My dad bought a popcorn maker for my sisters and me when we were kids, and we were so obsessed with it. We're a large family and have different popcorn preferences (kettle corn is the best), so the DIY popcorn gadget was worth it!

A customer gave the popcorn popper five stars and wrote, "This is a great little hot air corn popper. It is relatively inexpensive and does a very good job. It pops a huge bowl of popcorn and about 98% of the kernels are popped."

