20+ Popular Restaurant Chains Open on Christmas Day

While it may be traditional to sit down and enjoy a Christmas Day meal at home, more and more families are opting to go out and celebrate the holidays in restaurant dining rooms. After spending all morning unwrapping presents, entertaining guests, and baking an elaborate breakfast, finding the energy to muster up a four-course dinner for 10 is nearly impossible. Thankfully there are many restaurant chains open on Christmas day.

From fine dining to down-home comfort food, here are all the restaurants open on December 25th. Some are even offering special menu items just for the big day.

Fast food chain restaurants are the most likely to be open as normal or with holiday hours. This holiday season is a little different from past years due to Covid-19. In states where lockdowns are in effect, local restaurants may only be open for take-out.

No need to cook your holiday feast for two with these spots open Christmas Day.

All the Restaurant Chains Open on Christmas Day

Huddle House

Most locations will be open.

Village Inn



Most locations will be open but with varying hours.

McDonald's



Most locations will be open. Each location is independently-owned, so double check before visiting.

Ruth's Chris Steak House



Locations open at 12 pm.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery

A special holiday menu will be available and includes a turkey dinner.

IHOP

Most locations will be open.

Boston Market



Most locations will be open and serving a traditional turkey, ham or chicken meal. You can also order this ahead on Christmas Eve to reheat on Christmas Day.

Denny's



Open 24-hours, the restaurant will be serving its famous Turkey & Dressing Dinner. If taking out, a Dinner Pack for 4-5 people is available.

Del Taco

Select locations will be open all day.

Buca di Beppo

Most locations will be open starting at 11 am.

Waffle House



Waffle House has been open on Christmas Day since 1955.

Starbucks



Select locations will be open.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Open from 12 to 9 pm.

Golden Corral

Select locations will be open.

Joe's Crab Shack

Select locations will be open.

Macaroni Grill

Most locations will be open 12 to 8 pm.

Shoney's



Open and serving up Christmas.

Panda Express



Most locations will be open.

Dominos

Hours vary by location.

Dunkin'

Hours may be limited but you can expect Dunkin' coffee on Christmas Day.

Applebee's

Call your local Applebees to find out hours.

Restaurants Closed on Christmas

Cracker Barrel

Outback Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Carrabba's Italian Grill

Chili's

Buffalo Wild Wings

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad