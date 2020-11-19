So the moment has finally come: you are seriously considering purchasing your own KitchenAid stand mixer. With most 5-quart models ringing in around $300 (and that doesn't even include the trendy accessories, like the spiralizer), it can put an unpleasant dent in your budget, or even stop you from buying it all. If you're about to end your search for the perfect KitchenAid mixer because of the price tag, let's talk about certified refurbished models.

What Is a Certified Refurbished KitchenAid Mixer?

Refurbished gets a bad rep, and can bring up images of your first apartment with a collection of things that are falling apart. However, certified refurbished is a term you'll commonly see when shopping appliances for the home. In the case of KitchenAid stand mixers, what does it mean when something is certified refurbished?

Essentially, a refurbished mixer is one that might have been gently used at one time, or come from the factory with a minor flaw, but has been restored fully to its former glory. Refurbished KitchenAid products are thoroughly inspected to ensure their functionality is up to par, if not higher.

And when you consider the myriad of reasons someone might send a KitchenAid back to the stores, there's a high possibility that the returned model wasn't even taken out of its original packaging at all.

Per LifeHacker, here are a few reasons for labeling a product as refurbished:

Shipping or exterior damage: Minor scratches or dents to the product during shipment would force a retailer to return it to the manufacturer and put on the refurbish checkout lane

Demo units: Demonstration units used at trade shows, retail stores, or product reviewers may be repackaged as refurbished items.

Opened box: Opened box can mean anything. Technically, there should be no issue and the item is "like new," but the box was simply opened.

Production Defects: If a defect in one part is found, manufacturers might repair the returned defective units and sell them or send them to retailers as refurbished units.

Feel better? Good, let's talk price points.

Why Buy a Refurbished KitchenAid Mixer?

Refurbished models, apart from receiving a little extra TLC in the KitchenAid shop, are often warranted up to three months so customers can confirm that their new mixer works like a top-notch product. In the case of Amazon certified refurbished models, the KitchenAid Artisan mixers have a 6-month warranty. All models come with their original accessories.

The breakout shows that this comes with the wire whip, but not the pouring shield or the flat beater. Your refurbished Artisan mixer will fit every other attachment in the KitchenAid line-up, from the meat grinder to the cookie dough hook. I know, I know -- it's a bread hook, but I just love using it for cookie dough.

While that warranty is shorter than buying a new KitchenAid stand mixer, it's a time frame that makes sense for those who use their KitchenAids regularly. Buying refurbished doesn't mean sacrificing your choice of accessories or color, though. The same tilt-head feature functions on the Artisan series stand mixers and you can find every color under the sun, from the classic stainless steel to apple red.

When it comes down to it, though, all directions point to the benefits of buying refurbished versus new, especially when it comes to price. Let's do some comparison shopping via Amazon with 10 of KitchenAid's most popular and classic colors. Oh, and because they're all available via Amazon, if you're a Prime member, shipping is free for the White, Empire Red, and Onyx Black models.

White

Buttercup

Onyx Black

Empire Red

Pistachio

Bordeaux

Aqua Sky

Persimmon

Twilight Blue

Pink

If you ask me, reconditioned and refurbished products are the way to go, especially when it comes kitchen appliances. Sure, you may never know what was actually wrong with your model if you go refurbished, but it could something as small as having a chipped mixing bowl. That, in my opinion, is a meager fix! I've used refurbished food processors, coffee makers, hand mixers before, as well, so this isn't a hack just for KitchenAids.

While the brand new prices vary by color, you can see that the refurbished prices tend to follow suit, as well. This is definitely something to consider if you're looking into the stand mixer market. So, in conclusion, whether you want a 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer with a bowl-lift design, or you are looking for better mixer attachments, the refurbished KitchenAid is the way to go. The customer reviews don't lie, y'all!

adsense ad