Ah, yes. Red wine. The ultimate sipping drink. But if you don't have a lot of experience with buying it, you might not know the best red wines to pick up if you're sick of the white wine you've got on hand. (Too much Sauvignon Blanc on your bar, huh?) We've got you covered with this list of red wine brands and types we'd recommend.

1. Château Lafite Rothschild

Château Lafite has 400 years of history and Vino Vest reports that this blend is a mix of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot. Yum.

2. Lingua Franca AVNI Pinot Noir 2016

If you like Pinot Noir, this is a good choice. "With a silky texture and savoriness that makes it a great pairing with dishes that typically call for a bigger wine," Town and Country says.

3. Melville Estate Sta. Rita Hills Syrah 2017

Vino del Vida believes Syrah wines are "one of the darkest and full body red wines" you can get, and we agree. If you want a good California red wine, check this one out.

4. Chateau La Mission Haut-Brion 2015 Bordeaux

This one is very pricey, but Master Sommelier Alexander LaPratt, the co-owner and Beverage Director of Brooklyn's Atrium DUMBO and Beasts & Bottles, told Town and Country it's his favorite Bordeaux, and that it has "the delicious dark fruits of plum and cassis that a Bordeaux lover will look for." We think it belongs on the list.

5. 2010 Teso La Monja

Want a red wine that's been aged for 18 months in a French oak barrel? If you like a note of earthiness in your wine and have a lot of money to spend on a bottle of it, this is the one for you.

6. 2015 Elsa Bianchi Malbec

OK, let's switch to some cheaper wines. This Malbec has a rich dark berry flavor that's definitely worth a sip.

7. 2014 Woop Woop Shiraz

Recommended by Food and Wine for its chocolate and black cherry flavoring, even the name of this one is fun!

8. NV St Cosme Little James Basket Press Red

Just under $15, this red blend is from France's Rhône Valley and is described as "peppery." Interesting!

9. 2015 Confession Red Wine

Looking for something out of the Napa Valley? This fruity blend has "notes of dried mission fig, star anise, and blackberry," Wine Deals reports.

10. Salcheto 2017 Obvius Sangiovese

A Tuscan red wine for under $20, this Sangiovese wine should make anyone looking for a blend from the Italian region happy. Who doesn't want to pretend they're in Italy every now and again?

11. Dry Creek Heritage Zinfandel Sonoma County 2009

This offering by winemaker Dry Creek vineyard was recommended by Serious Eats because "the tannins were so smooth that this bottle was good on its own, but we'd happily drink this with pizza." A great recommendation in our book!

12. Truro Vineyards Cranberry Red

Truro Vineyards offers several bottles in its Lighthouse series, and they seem to take winemaking with an affordable price tag pretty seriously, but we like this red in particular. They also have a blush with berry fruit flavors in a salmon color and a Vignoles.

13. Honoro Vera Rioja Tempranillo

"The Tempranillo is a red wine grape and it is the main variety used in the Rioja designation of origin," Real Argentina notes. This red would likely pair well with tomato dishes.

14. Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Finally, while this one can be a little pricier, it's not as bad as some of its Napa Valley counterparts. Town and Country say it has "nervy acidity and velvety, 3-D tannins that make it opulent to enjoy now but also well-suited to cellaring."

Whether you want Spanish, French, Italian, or wine from another region, there's a delicious red wine brand and bottle out there for everyone.

