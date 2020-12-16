Soup season is upon us, and this means it's time for warm, creamy soups! Nothing is more cozy and satisfying than savoring tasty soup from the comfort of your home. The best kind of comfort food is also easy and stress-free, which is why it's so convenient to use a can of cream of chicken soup. Rather than making a chicken stock or broth, you can simply open a can and immediately have all the creaminess and chicken flavor without any of the work. Here are 12 delicious recipes made with cream of chicken soup!

1. Instant Pot White Chicken Chili

Chili is the ultimate winter comfort food, full of satisfying proteins and creamy goodness. This white chicken chili perfectly incorporates your canned cream of chicken soup, mixing this creamy base with tasty veggies like bell pepper, corn and green beans. Chili powder adds a burst of spice, making this tasty chili hard to resist. Enjoy with crispy bread for the full experience!

Here's the recipe.

2. Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

A casserole is a great weeknight dinner, as easy as it is yummy. This simple casserole only takes ten minutes of prep before going into the oven! In chicken cordon bleu casserole, cream of chicken soup blends with swiss cheese, ham, and a bit of white wine. This cheesy chicken casserole has panko breadcrumbs on top for an extra bit of crunch to complement the creamy interior.

Here's the recipe.

3. Chicken Divan

Chicken divan, which is essentially chicken casserole, is an excellent way to use this versatile canned soup. This recipe can also be made with homemade cream of chicken soup recipe if you prefer using home-cooked ingredients. Pasta is the base in this creamy dish, with chicken and veggies like broccoli and onion providing the flavor. You can add onion powder, black pepper, and poultry seasoning for extra taste!

Here's the recipe.

4. Instant Pot Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti is always a crowd-pleaser for the family, and it's even better with creamy chicken soup added. This tasty recipe uses condensed soup, which is the same as cream of chicken soup but with less liquid. Pasta, creamy soup, and parmesan cheese are hard to beat when in search of a yummy, easy and comforting meal.

Here's the recipe.

5. Shrimp Chowder

We can't have an article about soup without including a chowder recipe! This seafood soup is full of flavor and warmth, perfect for a cold day. This chowder includes cream of chicken soup, cream of potato soup, cream cheese, and evaporated milk. This combo makes for an irresistibly creamy texture. Garlic powder and Creole seasoning add the flavor, and the shrimp really brings this winter dish to a new level of deliciousness!

Here's the recipe.

6. Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Another casserole, this broccoli cheese casserole is a go-to that can easily feed the whole family. This take on the classic cheese and broccoli combo is super cheesy and indulgent while also providing a large part of your veggie intake for the day. Ritz crackers on top add a buttery flavor and crunchy texture to make this hard to put down.

Here's the recipe.

7. Pressure-Cooker Andouille Lentil Chili

While chili is a classic soup, making it with lentils adds a fun twist, not to mention lots of B vitamins, protein, and magnesium! The smoky andouille sausage creates a delicious flavor that goes great with versatile lentils. This easy and tasty chili only takes about 30 minutes in total, so it's perfect if you didn't plan ahead. This is best enjoyed with sour cream, avocado, and jalapeno as a garnish.

Here's the recipe.

8. Crock-Pot Chicken and Dumplings

There's something so delicious about dumplings in soup! This chicken and dumpling soup is super easy since it's made in a crock-pot, ideal for a make-ahead dinner. The low-sodium chicken broth combines with cream of chicken soup for the base, and veggies like carrots, peas, and celery add texture and flavor. Biscuits are a great accompaniment to this comforting soup!

Here's the recipe.

9. Chicken & Roasted Garlic Risotto

Risotto is a classy but easy dinner recipe, featuring rice, veggies and chicken. Mushrooms and roasted garlic add the flavor, and the chicken provides lots of protein and calcium. You can cook this in a slow cooker to make other dishes or go about your day while it cooks.

Here's the recipe.

10. Zippy Chicken Enchiladas

A Mexican take on classic cream of chicken soup recipes, these enchiladas are the ultimate comfort food, providing lots of leftovers. Tortillas filled with beans, veggies, enchilada sauce, and lots of cheese are hard to beat. You can make a vegetarian version of this with cream of mushroom soup instead of cream of chicken soup, substituting black beans for the chicken. Add paprika and chili powder for flavor and a kick!

Here's the recipe.

11. Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup is a favorite recipe for many, bringing up memories of family and childhood. Some say that this recipe is like a healthy, soup version of chicken pot pie! To get a creamy consistency, add all-purpose flour, whisking until fully blended. Use a bouillon cube for the chicken broth if you don't have any on hand.

Here's the recipe.

12. Chicken Pot Pie

This easy recipe is a classic when it comes to chicken dishes! Chicken pot pie is a yummy combo of crust, veggies, and creamy chicken soup, perfect for a protein-filled and indulgent meal. Use whole milk for extra creaminess, and buy frozen pie crusts for a quick and convenient dinner!

Here's the recipe.

