Have you ever heard of rainbow chard? What about just chard? Chard or Swiss chard -- also known as Beta vulgaris -- is a green leafy vegetable, and rainbow chard is a mix of the more colorful varieties of chard when the chard stems aren't just green. Chard leaves are shiny and ribbed, but the stalks can be white, yellow, red, purple, pink, striped, and more, hence the "rainbow" part of rainbow chard.

These veggies are a bit milder than spinach, according to Food Network, and the leafy greens have leaves that are generally "mild, sweet," and "earthy." It stands to reason that since they don't have a super overwhelming flavor, chard works in a lot of recipes. From side dishes to stir-fry to other entrees and more, take a look at the chard recipes below to find out why you should pick up rainbow Swiss chard from the farmer's market or your grocery store.

1. Lemon Garlic Rainbow Chard

This recipe from All Recipes features lots of olive oil, cloves of garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, and lemon juice. See it here.

2. Easy Sauteed Rainbow Swiss Chard

This recipe calls for olive oil as well but features smoked paprika and cayenne pepper instead. See the recipe.

3. Rainbow Chard with Pine Nuts, Parmesan, and Basil

This Fine Cooking recipe is also a saute. It's got some really yummy add-ons including pine nuts and cold butter pieces, the latter of which is added after the leaves have wilted. Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano and basil are added in, too.

4. Garden-Fresh Chard

This recipe features red onion and chicken broth and has just two steps in the directions if you want a very simple rainbow chard recipe.

​5. Rainbow Chard Bowls

For something a bit different, this recipe calls for uncooked whole wheat orzo, feta cheese, and toasted walnuts, along with old favorites like minced garlic, sea salt, and black pepper. See it here.

6. Easy Swiss Chard Recipe

We like easy! This recipe suggests adding a 1/4 teaspoon of whole coriander seeds, but they're optional when sauteing with everything else in a pan on medium-high heat.

7. Simple Swiss Chard with Caramelized Onions and Balsamic Vinegar

This recipe from Food 52 also keeps it simple, opting for only five ingredients -- swiss chard, an onion, garlic cloves, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. See the recipe.

8. Sautéed Chard with Raw Beets and Goat Cheese

If you like beets, you'll enjoy this recipe from Kitchn. It calls for four ounces of goat cheese, too!

9. Lemony Rainbow Chard

This recipe comes from the Weight Watchers website, so people who are familiar with that diet might already be aware of this recipe with fresh currants and lemon juice.

10. Rainbow Chard with a Maple-Vinegar Drizzle

Try out this recipe for something just a bit sweeter, or if you like cashews and raisins!

11. Mediterranean Style Chard

This delicious-looking dish has tomatoes and zucchini in it too, if you're really trying to pack in more veggies.

12. Seared Rainbow Chard with Leeks

Leeks fans, where you at?! You should consider this rainbow chard recipe from Epicurious.

13. Chard With Garlic and Bacon

Yea, this one isn't exactly vegan. But it might convince a more carnivorous person in your life to try chard! See the recipe.

14. Rainbow Chard and Carrot Hash

It kind of seems like rainbow chard works with just about any vegetable. See this carrot-heavy recipe here.

15. Chard and Fennel Salad With Chopped Pistachios

Finally, if you love pistachios, this is the chard recipe for you!

adsense ad