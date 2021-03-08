Few things are more rewarding than creating something useful and lovely by hand! Picking up a new craft is a fun way to get your creative juices flowing and fill your time with a productive yet calming activity. During covid, we're all searching for new outlets and hobbies, and what could be better than a quilt kit for beginners to let your artsy side out?

DIY Patchwork Quilt Making

A DIY quilting project can be a huge undertaking, especially if you're a beginning quilter. To start off, you need to collect enough fabric patches to cover an entire quilt, choose a pattern, and get all of the necessary equipment. Some popular patterns are jelly roll and layer cake, but you can't go wrong with a pre-designed pattern like this one. Because of the many elements of quilting, choosing a beginner quilt kit is a great way to start out if you've never quilted before. The best option is a pre-cut quilt kit, so that you don't need to worry about cutting your quilt blocks.

If you like to crochet or knit, quilting should come easily to you. Most people choose to use a sewing machine, which makes the process much quicker and easier. If you're intimidated by the size of a quilt, you can always start with a baby quilt kit to make a smaller version first! For inspiration, check out the many homemade quilts on Etsy, or follow a simple video tutorial like this one:

Beginner Quilt Kit

This quilting kit provides all of the pre-cut fabric you need, along with instructions and a quilt pattern to make sure you know what you're doing. However, you'll need to buy your own wadding, material backing and sewing materials to complete your quilt. Just follow the directions and template, and you should end up with a beautiful flowery quilt to put on your bed, decorate your couch, or use as a wall hanging.

Whims Watercolor Quilt Kits uses 100% cotton fabric, making for a soft and comfortable quilt. The product is 18 x 18 inches, but once you've added borders, it will be about a 24 x 24-inch size quilt. Your finished quilt should have flower patches in a heart design, with borders of your choosing! If you like this quilt kit, Whims Watercolor Quilt Kits also has a table runner quilt kit, along with many more designs. Get your quilting on with this easy, pretty quilt kit for beginners!

