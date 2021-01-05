We've seen plants that look like roses, dolphins, and even hummingbirds, but have you seen a plant that mimics praying hands? Maranta leuconeura, better known by their common name, prayer plants, got their name from their interesting leaves. At night, their leaves cusp together, similar to praying hands.

It's such a neat concept that will resonate with many people! If you find yourself needing a sweet gesture to look forward to, the prayer plant makes a wonderful houseplant. Check out this time-lapse of dark green leaves closing.

Between the red veins and beautiful transforming leaves, I'd say we truly have some fascinating plants in this world!

Prayer plants originate from the South American rainforests in Brazil. Even though their 'praying' hands tend to rise in the evening, green prayer plants love their direct sunlight and indirect sunlight.

Family name: Marantaceae

Pests: Mealybugs & Spider Mites

How to Care for Prayer Plants

Prayer plants make perfect indoor plants. They purify your home's air. Once you get your plant home, you'll want to keep your plant in a bright room with lots of natural light. Once the sun sets, your red prayer plant will enjoy indirect light or low-light.

Watering is fairly easy. This low-maintenance plant needs just enough warm water each day to stay moist. Avoid over-watering, you don't want your potting soil to be soaked, or for your plant to get root rot.

Many prayer plants come in pots and hanging baskets that have drainage holes. Be sure to also find a well-draining potting mix. Home Depot has the perfect soil for the plant. Check out Proven Winner's soil, it's a blend of sphagnum peat moss and perlite. Adding coarse sand to the mix is also a great idea.

If you have a humidifier in your home, perfect. High humidity does the plant well, so misting leaves, especially in the winter months is beneficial. Keep your thermostat at room temperature for your plant. Since they are tropical plants, your plants may need fertilizer in early spring. Shop Succulents recommend every two weeks to early fall.

How To Propagate Stem Cuttings

When it comes to propagation, members of the Marantaceae family are easy to grow in water. Simply take a cutting close to the node and dip the stem in rooting hormone and place in distilled water, changing the water daily. Repot the prayer plant when the roots are about an inch long.

Isn't it beautiful? Enjoy your new plant!

