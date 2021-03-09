This year's Poteet Strawberry Festival is back and Texans can't wait to gobble down some strawberry pie and slather strawberry jam on their biscuits. Canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association is proud to announce the South of San Antonio festival is back this year on April 9, 10, and 11.

The festival, which takes place in the "Strawberry Capital of Texas," draws more than 100,000 participants over three days, and people come just as much for the live music, great food, carnival rides and games, and rodeo performances as for the delicious strawberries.

Recently, Governor Greg Abbott ended the mandatory statewide mask mandate against the advice of health officials. The organizers of the festival shared that the staff and volunteers of the event will be required to wear masks while the public is encouraged to wear them.

"We are all aware there are risks associated with public gatherings, but also know this is a final opportunity for many of us to avoid closing our doors for good," the festival said in its statement. "Working as a team, we can enjoy a safe and fun-filled festival that will bring us together and allow us to continue to provide for our community."

The Poteet Strawberry festival usually brings in an estimated $10 million dollars a year to the community.

"All of the food vendors inside the grounds are local people and they're all non-profit and a lot of them depend on the strawberry festival for their income for the year to help their communities," Mayor Leal said.

This year, the annual festival features musical performances by Ram Herrera, Flatland Cavalry, Kevin Fowler, Los Rieleros De Norte, Spazmatics, and Wade Bowen.

Tickets are available for purchase in advance on the festival's website (ticket prices are $15 per ticket) or you can buy tickets each day at the gate ($20 per ticket). Each ticket is good for one day only. Children under 12 are free. There is also free admission for military personnel with valid I.D.

Friday is @Kens5 Night which includes $1 carnival rides; the festival opens at 6 p.m. and closes at midnight. Saturday is H-E-B Family Day with hours from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday is #SundayFunday with hours from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Fancy a ride on the tilt-a-whirl? Purchase a carnival wristband for $35 per person for unlimited rides, valid all day.

Each year, proceeds from the festival go to support about 30 scholarships for local students pursuing higher education.

The address for the 71st annual Poteet Strawberry Festival is 9199 N State Hwy 16 in Poteet. For more information on the festival's schedule, visit their website at http://strawberryfestival.com/ or their Facebook page.

