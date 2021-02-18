After experiencing one of the most traumatizing events in my life, I decided to invest in more gadgets and supplies that could potentially save my life. If you're from Texas, you know exactly what I'm talking about. I gathered a list of everything I could need, and y'all, the list is long and expensive, but our lives are priceless and cannot be replaced. A gadget I'm investing in is a portable food warmer, and I think you'll like these awesome warmers as well.
There's only so much I can do to hold people in power accountable, so for now, I'll invest in products to help my neighbors and me. Luckily, these portable food warmers can be used with the cigarette lighters in most vehicles. If I had this food heater days ago, things would've been much easier. At least for a day or two, which feels like forever when you're in survival mode.
Best Portable Food Warmers
1. Electric Lunch Box , Eocolz 2 in 1 Food Heater Warmer 1.5L with Removable Stainless Steel Container Portable for Car, Office, School and Home Use 110V & 12V 40W, Spoon and 2 Compartments Included
Eocolz's electric lunch box is a fantastic food warmer for the home and car. It contains two different plugs: one for home (110 V) and one for your car/truck (12 volt). The container is made with food-grade material and has a stainless steel container.
The stainless steel tray is removable and dishwasher-safe. Yay for easy washing! You'll also enjoy this high-quality food warmer since there are two compartments. This means you can heat up two different meals (if you're picky about food touching). Heating food has never been easier.
Enjoy the included spoon as well! Eocolz has you covered in case you forget one. A customer gave it a perfect rating and said, "Even when I'm on the road this lunch box still works because it comes with a car power cable. It is also very easy to clean with compartmentalized sections."
He also made a good point and said that a hot meal was important for his health. I also get an upset stomach from eating cold meat! This $29 lunch box food warmer is worth every penny. Also, be sure to unplug the power cord before eating your delicious hot food!
2. HTDZ Portable Oven Heated Personal Food Warmer Lunch box(12V and 110V Dual Use) for Car, Or Prepared Meals Reheating at Work Without Using Office Microwave
This portable food warmer has two hot plates (12V and 110-220V), which can be used at picnics, offices, kitchen countertops, or cars. Yep, this thing is compatible with home outlets and car cigarette lighters!
The food warmer can cook raw food, reheat leftovers, or keep food warm. It is a slow cooker, so please don't even think about taking your Crock-Pot out to the car. However, there are no dials or timers with different temperature controls. The portable food container warmer can warm most meals in about 2-3 hours. Of course, frozen meals need more time.
3. Portable Oven, 12V Car Food Warmer Portable Personal Mini Oven Electric Heated Lunch Box for Meals Reheating & Raw Food Cooking for Road Trip/Camping/Picnic/Family Gathering(Black)
This personal portable oven is perfect for warming prepared meals and cooking healthy dishes in your home and car. However, do not use it on a 24-volt truck. (If you do, the warmer will overheat.)
It is only compatible with a 12-volt car. There is an automatic temperature control, so you don't have to monitor it and worry about overheating. It evenly cooks or reheats fresh or frozen food without burning or drying your meal.
A customer tested it out, gave it five stars, and wrote, "Save yourself from having to reheat food or serving cold food at a potluck. This hooks perfectly into the car socket and keeps you food hot! Go for far family reunions or even tailgating events and have this bad boy keeping everything perfectly."
4. SabotHeat Food Warming Tote - 12V Car Food Warmer Fast Heating Portable Oven for Car Heat Lunch Box, Mini Microwave Food Warmer/Heater for Meal Reheating & Raw Food Cooking, Using for Work/Drive/Trip
The SabotHeat mini oven only takes 15-30 minutes to fully reheat food! If you don't have access to a microwave or oven, this is perfect for you. SabotHeat says it can quickly reach 100℃ (212 degrees Fahrenheit) in 30 seconds, and it can even be used to fry a steak.
This warmer also features an automatic temperature control for safe heating. Check out this review from Tereen.
5. HOTLOGIC Food Warming Tote, Lunch Bag 120V, Black - Food Warmer and Heater - Lunch Box for Office, Travel, Potlucks, and Home Kitchen
This warmer has nearly 13,000 positive ratings. The Hot Logic warmer cooks and reheats fresh or frozen meals. It is compatible with most flat-bottom, sealable containers including glass, plastic, Tupperware, metal, aluminum foil, and cardboard.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "For every work day, I intended to bring marinated/prepped raw food in to the office, put it in this oven in the morning, and by lunch time, have fresh food ready to eat. After testing the unit out at my house, I concluded that I would have to add one more step: sear/brown any meat before putting it in this oven. Otherwise, this unit is fantastic and is worth every penny."
These are great products to keep in your emergency kit. They're also great for truck drivers, campers, and more.