Eocolz's electric lunch box is a fantastic food warmer for the home and car. It contains two different plugs: one for home (110 V) and one for your car/truck (12 volt). The container is made with food-grade material and has a stainless steel container.

The stainless steel tray is removable and dishwasher-safe. Yay for easy washing! You'll also enjoy this high-quality food warmer since there are two compartments. This means you can heat up two different meals (if you're picky about food touching). Heating food has never been easier.

Amazon

Enjoy the included spoon as well! Eocolz has you covered in case you forget one. A customer gave it a perfect rating and said, "Even when I'm on the road this lunch box still works because it comes with a car power cable. It is also very easy to clean with compartmentalized sections."

He also made a good point and said that a hot meal was important for his health. I also get an upset stomach from eating cold meat! This $29 lunch box food warmer is worth every penny. Also, be sure to unplug the power cord before eating your delicious hot food!

The SabotHeat mini oven only takes 15-30 minutes to fully reheat food! If you don't have access to a microwave or oven, this is perfect for you. SabotHeat says it can quickly reach 100℃ (212 degrees Fahrenheit) in 30 seconds, and it can even be used to fry a steak.

This warmer also features an automatic temperature control for safe heating. Check out this review from Tereen.

This warmer has nearly 13,000 positive ratings. The Hot Logic warmer cooks and reheats fresh or frozen meals. It is compatible with most flat-bottom, sealable containers including glass, plastic, Tupperware, metal, aluminum foil, and cardboard.

A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "For every work day, I intended to bring marinated/prepped raw food in to the office, put it in this oven in the morning, and by lunch time, have fresh food ready to eat. After testing the unit out at my house, I concluded that I would have to add one more step: sear/brown any meat before putting it in this oven. Otherwise, this unit is fantastic and is worth every penny."

These are great products to keep in your emergency kit. They're also great for truck drivers, campers, and more.