I know, I was just complaining about how cold it was, but I'm starting to realize I'm soon going to be making a fuss about how hot it is outside. Texas heat is no joke, and if you've ever lived here or in neighboring states, you know exactly why I'm searching for portable fans. When it comes to staying cool, I have no shame.

Once temperatures reach about 100-degrees Fahrenheit, you bet I'll pull my wearable fan out of my purse. And for the days the office feels a bit warm, I'll have my table fan ready. (Uh, yes, I'll have a fan for everything.) Travel down to Texas, and you'll see why! However, if you live in a state where temperatures are scorching hot as well, you'll find one of these tiny fans useful, too.

Best Portable Fans

