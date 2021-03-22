I know, I was just complaining about how cold it was, but I'm starting to realize I'm soon going to be making a fuss about how hot it is outside. Texas heat is no joke, and if you've ever lived here or in neighboring states, you know exactly why I'm searching for portable fans. When it comes to staying cool, I have no shame.
Once temperatures reach about 100-degrees Fahrenheit, you bet I'll pull my wearable fan out of my purse. And for the days the office feels a bit warm, I'll have my table fan ready. (Uh, yes, I'll have a fan for everything.) Travel down to Texas, and you'll see why! However, if you live in a state where temperatures are scorching hot as well, you'll find one of these tiny fans useful, too.
Best Portable Fans
1. OPOLAR Mini Portable Battery Operated Desk Fan with 3-13 Battery Life, Rechargeable & USB powered Handheld Fan for Desk Beach Camping, 3 Speeds, Strong Airflow, Internal Blue Light& Side Flash Light
Best desk fan
Here's Amazon's Choice for battery-operated desk fans. This $16 battery-operated fan stands out for just about every spec. It's perfect for the office and doesn't need to be plugged into an outlet. This is perfect if you're already low on charging space at your desk.
Nearly 11,000 Amazon customers gave it a perfect rating. No wonder it's a best-seller! Grab one for yourself and choose from four different colors.
2. OPOLAR 2021 8-Inch Rechargeable Battery Operated Foldaway Fan, Remote Control, Oscillating, Timer, 7200mAh 4-Speed, Cordless Standing Pedestal Fan for Home Office Outdoor Camping Tent Travel
Best camping fan
I know you can't bring the air conditioner outdoors, but you can definitely bring this rechargeable fan outside. The pricing on this fan is excellent. Of course, table fans are typically cheaper, but $48 for this fan isn't bad at all.
Since it's battery-operated, you don't have to stress about extension cords and trying to keep your box fan from falling. The best part is that you can control the air circulation from the remote. That's right, you don't have to leave your comfort zone! Change the speed setting from low to high from your patio chair or hammock.
This is a great option if you don't want to spend money on an outdoor ceiling fan.
3. GIM Portable Hanging Neck Sports Fan, 6.5-17 Hours Rechargeable USB Personal Fan with 3 Level Air Flow 7 LED lights for Home Office Travel Indoor Outdoor
Best wearable fan
This wearable fan is a game-changer. The mini fan blades will circulate enough air to keep you cool while you workout, clean, or work in the garden.
4. FlyItem USB Mini Portable Fans Rechargeable Electric Bladeless Handheld Air Conditioning Cooling Refrigeration Fan For Eyelash (Pink)
Best portable fan for a quick cool-off (and lashes)
If you need something a bit lowkey (or something you can fit in your purse), consider this $15 portable fan. It's perfect for drying makeup, but in this case, we're going to use it to keep our makeup from running down our faces.
The USB fan comes with a power bank to keep it charged and is button-controlled. It has a 21-hour battery life for the lowest setting. It's Amazon's Choice for handheld fan purses for a reason. Check out this awesome review from Angie.
5. O2COOL Deluxe Misting Fan, 1, Grey
Best misting fan
If you go to music festivals a lot, then you're going to want something like this fan. Beat the heat with a fine mist of cold water!
The battery-operated fan is perfect for parks, baseball games, and more.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "We bought this fan for a trip to Orlando (Disney) and it held up great! We didn't have to replace the batteries at all during our stay there (one week)."
6. Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan Black, Small
Best mini floor fan
Here's another desk fan we love. Customers also use it as a floor fan. The Turbo Force fan is perfect for your home gym or office. Feel free to use it in the kitchen, too!
Best portable fan for every room
If you need something a bit more fancy, consider this oscillating tower fan. Moving it from room to room is simple (it only weighs 12 pounds).
8. Mini Handheld Personal Portable Fan, Baby Stroller Fan, Car Seat Fan, Desk Fan, with Flexible Tripod Fix on Stroller Student Bed Bike Crib Car Rides, USB or Battery Powered (Pink)
Best fan for strollers
I highly recommend this clip fan for baby strollers. The bendable tripod is perfect for keeping babies and toddlers cool at Disney this summer! Maria gave it five stars and wrote, "This little fan is pretty inexpensive & fantastic! When you live in the desert need one for the baby."
It also a quick-fix for cars without AC!