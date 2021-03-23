Consider yourself blessed if you have an in-unit washer and dryer (or at least have one on-site at your apartment or condo). Not all homes are made the same, and this means a washer and dryer connection aren't always a priority in homes and small apartments. If this is the case for you, consider a portable washer and dryer.

We'll throw in our best pick for a 2-in-1 portable washer and dryer, but we rounded up the best portable dryers for camping, home, and small living spaces. These dryers are under $350, have fantastic reviews, and surely beat hauling clothes to the laundromat. See what customers said about these nifty appliances, and find the best option for your space.

Best Portable Dryers

