Consider yourself blessed if you have an in-unit washer and dryer (or at least have one on-site at your apartment or condo). Not all homes are made the same, and this means a washer and dryer connection aren't always a priority in homes and small apartments. If this is the case for you, consider a portable washer and dryer.
We'll throw in our best pick for a 2-in-1 portable washer and dryer, but we rounded up the best portable dryers for camping, home, and small living spaces. These dryers are under $350, have fantastic reviews, and surely beat hauling clothes to the laundromat. See what customers said about these nifty appliances, and find the best option for your space.
Best Portable Dryers
1. Panda 110V Electric Portable Compact Laundry Clothes Dryer, 1.5 cu.ft, Stainless Steel Drum Black and White, PAN725SF
Best overall option
Here's Amazon's Choice for mini clothes dryers. The $251 dryer is our best overall pick for compact dryers. It's the perfect drying machine for small apartments, RVs, and houses. If you have a garage, consider keeping it there!
I know it's not the best option for large comforters, but it's perfect for drying baby clothes, small loads, towels, and T-shirts. Be sure not to dry more than 5.5 pounds of clothes for the best results. And of course, just like the dyers you're used to, there's a removable lint filter.
Using the dryer simple. The 110-volt electric clothes dryer can be plugged anywhere. (It takes up about 1.5 cubic feet and weighs about 38 pounds.) As for drying times, choose between 20 and 200 minutes. The control panel looks easy to operate!
Check out this five-star review.
2. VIVOHOME Electric Portable 2 in 1 Twin Tub Mini Laundry Washer and Spin Dryer Combo Washing Machine with Drain Hose for Apartments 13.5lbs Blue & White
Best 2-in-1 washer dryer
VIVOHOME's 2-in-1 portable washing machine/dryer is available for only $209. The semi-automatic washing machine can wash and spin dry clothes at the same time! This compact washer/dryer combo weighs about 28 pounds, making the portability fantastic. Bring it on RV, or keep it in your small storage space at home.
As for washing and drying, the washer/dryer combo can wash up to eight pounds of clothes, and the dryer can hold up the five pounds. It won't dry a large capacity of items, so you may have to dry your clothes twice. However, we still had to include this in our buying guide if you're in need of a portable washer as well.
The mini top-load washer/dryer comes with a two-meter drain hose.
3. KASYDoFF Clothes Dryer Portable 1500W 1.7 Meters 3-Tier Foldable Clothes Drying Rack Energy Saving (Anion) Clothing Dryers Digital Automatic Timer with Remote Control for Apartment Houses (Blue)
Best foldable/space saving option
Consider this laundry alternative if you're looking for something you can fold up and hide when guests come over. The 3-tier foldable dryer does require installation, but the video explains everything thoroughly. Once you set up the frame, it's time to put the engine at the bottom of the dryer. The little machine will get your clothes dry in no time.
If you're not looking for a tumble dryer, this is a great option. The drying machine can be controlled between 50 and 70 degrees with a wireless remote. Check out the five-star review. Customers are calling it godsend.
4. Portable Clothes Dryer, Foldable dryer for apartments, Travel Electric dryer machine with Power Failure Protection, 22-Pound Carrying Weight, Automatic Timer with 180 Minutes Maximum Timing Range
Best option under $65
Maxgood's dryer is similar to the option above. It's convenient for RVs, small apartments, and more small spaces. The dryer dries clothes quickly and quietly. Since the circuit is double protected by the temperature regulator, the temperature controller on the first layer will automatically cut off at 80 degrees.
5. COSTWAY 1700W Electric Portable Clothes Dryer, 13.2 lbs Capacity Front Load Compact Tumble Laundry Dryer with Stainless Steel Tub, Easy Control Button Panel Downside for Variety Drying Mode, White
Best option for over 10 pounds of drying
Costway is a terrific brand for all things appliances. This electric clothes dryer is equipped with a powerful 120V motor unit and PTC heat element. This $349 energy-efficient dryer can dry up to 13.2 pounds of clothing. Since it's quiet, you can go about your daily routine without a bunch of noise. It looks like you can dry clothes in the middle of that Zoom meeting!
Check out this terrific review.
6. Panda Portable Ventless Cloths Dryer Folding Drying Machine with Heater
Best option under $75
Here's another lovely drying-rack style. The 120V dryer can be plugged anywhere! It's easy to assemble and disassemble. If you don't overload it, this little dryer will get the job done. Check out this review. Venting won't be an issue since a vent or special outlet is not needed.