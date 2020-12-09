Brunch's popularity skyrocketed in the last five years, with restaurants across the country offering specials that combine the best of breakfast and the best of lunch, often with bottomless mimosa deals. However, families across the country were already familiar with the idea of Sunday brunch, born from Sunday afternoons after church when you just can't possibly wait until dinnertime, and breakfast was cut short running out the door to make service on time.

Pinterest put together a map of the most popular brunch in each state, did your favorite Sunday brunch match your state's most popular pick?

There are some surprising choices here, y'all. If you're looking for the most popular Pinterest recipe in your state, you can find that list here.

1. Alabama: 5-Flavor Pound Cake

Alabama has a penchant for pound cake, especially when you consider that Lemon Sour Cream Pound Cake is their top pinned recipe ever. Fresh fruit as dessert? Sign me up!

What is brunch good for if you can't have cake? Find the recipe for 5-Flavor Pound Cake here.

2. Alaska: Healthy Smoked Salmon Bagel

Alaskans are on the hunt for ways to use that fresh salmon and I wouldn't be surprised if this recipe made its way to a Sunday morning brunch menu or two.

Find the full how-to for the Healthy Smoked Salmon Bagel here.

3. Arizona: Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Tostada

Sticking to their Southwestern roots, Arizonians are starting every leisurely meal off with a Huevos Rancheros Breakfast Tostada that combines the best of both worlds. Find the recipe here.

4. Arkansas: Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

Is there a more quintessential brunch pastry than the Danish? Arkansas, we're coming over for brunch with this recipe on Easter morning.



5. California: Honey-Lemon Ricotta Breakfast Toast with Figs and Pistachios

Californians just love figs, what can they say? While figs are the overall choice for their brunch, this pinned recipe uses them in a deliciously 'brunch' way. Add a bloody mary to complete the entree.

Find the recipe here.

6. Colorado: Sweet Potato Breakfast Skillet with Bacon

While Colorado's most popular search for brunch is, Paleo Brunch, this crispy home fries recipe checks those boxes easily and is also crazy easy to whip together.

Find the recipe here.

7. Connecticut: Orange Cranberry Biscotti

Connecticut is on the hunt for biscotti, no doubt to dip into that brunch cappuccino. This orange cranberry version is tasty year-round and actually easy to make at home, letting you skip the brunch buffet line.

Find the recipe here.

8. Delaware: Fruit Tray

Delaware is keeping healthy at brunch, though it's true that this could just be the most perfect side for the table ever.

Learn how to build your own Fruit Rainbow here.

9. Florida: Pancake Cake

Floridians just love cake, don't y'all? The most pinned recipe on Pinterest was cake toppers, and now this Pancake Cake is the most loved brunch trend in the Sunshine State.

Find the recipe here. For a birthday brunch, add some sprinkles to these babies and let the funfetti begin.

10. Georgia: Caribbean Shrimp 'n' Grits

Georgians are really searching for 'Caribbean brunch,' but this particular shrimp and grits recipe takes everything you love about the classic Southern dish and adds a whole new layer to a Sunday brunch menu.

Find the recipe here.

11. Hawaii: Blueberry Iced Green Tea

While Hawaii's true search is 'green tea,' this version brightens up any brunch table with its beautiful purple-tinged hue. Find the recipe here.

12. Idaho: Lemon Zucchini Bread

Idaho is looking for zucchini bread on the brunch menu, and this zesty, citrus-y recipe is flecked with yellow lemon zest and green zucchini, making it naturally festive!

Find the recipe here.

13. Illinois: Mimosas

Illinois, I like where your collective head is at. Does anything cure that wine headache better than a morning-after mimosa? The answer is no.

Here's how-to for building a mimosa bar for your home brunch sessions where no one has to even put on real clothes to indulge.

14. Indiana: Tropical Fruit Pizza

Why have your daily serving of fruit in a bowl when you can have it in pizza form? That's what Indiana wants to know with their searches, and we concur. Find the recipe for this Healthier Tropical Fruit Pizza here.

15. Iowa: Homemade Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars

The best way to cap off a brunch, peanut butter bars are next-level indulgence that is best followed by a nap, which makes it perfect for brunch.

Find the recipe for these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars here.

16. Kansas: Lemon Raspberry French Toast Casserole

Kansas wants to keep it minimalist for breakfast with a breakfast casserole, but that doesn't mean boring. Find the recipe for this delightful Lemon Raspberry French Toast Casserole here. Use brioche to make it extra decadent.

17. Kentucky: Breakfast Burger with Bourbon Bacon Jam

To be frank, Kentuckians are searching for straight-up 'bourbon' for brunch, but you can drink your bourbon and eat it, too. This breakfast burger is every carnivore's ideal brunch, right down to the bourbon bacon jam. Serve it on an English muffin!

Find the recipe here.

18. Louisiana: Croque Monsieur Savory Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is one of the most versatile dishes around and it's a shame that it doesn't seem to get the credit it deserves. We love bread pudding so much, we even wrote about how it can save you in a pinch.

This savory bread pudding is very Louisiana, right down to its hot sauce. Find the recipe here.

19. Maine: Strawberry Buttermilk Sprinkle Donuts

Mainers just want donuts, plain and simple. While we might argue that an apple cider variety would be more true to New England, these Strawberry Buttermilk Sprinkle Donuts are absolutely divine.

The best part? These donuts are baked, not fried. Double points for health and convenience, so find the recipe here.

20. Maryland: Jumbo Chickpea Pancake

As a Marylander myself, I was truly expecting Crab Eggs Benedict on this list. You sly dog, you Old Line State, you really got me fooled. It turns out that those by the Chesapeake Bay are looking for 'chickpea pancakes.'

If that's what they're looking for, then this is the best recipe to follow for a vegan's dream pancake breakfast.

21. Massachusetts: Creamy Polenta Eggs with Chorizo

Spice up polenta for the morning in Massachusetts with this recipe that turns everyone's favorite taco meat (chorizo) into a delicious breakfast bowl you won't be able to put down.

Find the recipe here.

22. Michigan: Superfood Breakfast Cookies

Brunchers in Michigan want to eat cookies for breakfast and truly, who can blame them? This recipe is packed with everything you need to start your day on the right foot, so get to baking.

23. Minnesota: Avocado Breakfast Burrito

Searching for breakfast burritos, this recipe takes every element you want in a good breakfast burrito and adds French fries, so how could this go wrong?

Find the recipe here.

24. Mississippi: Skillet Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk biscuits are a staple on every Southern brunch table so it's good to know that Mississippians consider it a necessity.

These skillet buttermilk biscuits come together quickly and are sturdy enough to use as an impromptu breakfast sandwich. Find the recipe here.

25. Missouri: Maple Bacon Dip

Missouri wants party dips, and party dip they will get! This Maple Bacon Dip would be delicious spread over pancakes, but you didn't hear it from me.

26. Montana: Scones

Montana is ready to roll up their sleeves and start making some scones, one of the harder pastries to master. I applaud their effort and am even inspired to try it myself for brunch with these Raspberry Almond Scones.

27. Nebraska: Sweet Potato Hash Brown Egg Nests

When it comes to hash browns, can you ever really go wrong? The answer is no, especially when you're whipping up Sweet Potato Hash Brown Egg Nests.

28. Nevada: Skinny Fried Egg and Avocado Toast

In Nevada, avocado toast reigns supreme on the brunch table. This easy recipe for Skinny Fried Egg and Avocado Toast makes pulling together a filling brunch a snap. All you need is a bit of hollandaise to make this complete.

Find the recipe here.

29. New Hampshire: Boozy Irish Coffee Milkshakes

Live free or die, that's how New Hampshire rolls so Irish cream makes sense as their most searched brunch dish. These ice cream milkshakes are perfect for a long, leisurely summer brunch in New England ... or anywhere else for that matter.

Find the recipe here.

30. New Jersey: Spring Sangria

New Jersey is just all about the sangria so much so that it even ranked as their most popular Pinterest recipe on this list.

This Spring Sangria pulls together the most delectable citrus flavors for a refreshing cocktail best enjoyed on the Jersey Shore. Don't laugh, go visit. Find this recipe here.

31. New Mexico: Ham & Cheese Breakfast Empanadas

These breakfast empanadas are an American take on the classic Latin American empanadas, and it's a combination that will never fail you at brunch.

Find the recipe here.

32. New York: Breakfast Risotto with Bacon and Poached Egg

Professional brunchers long before the rest of us caught on, New Yorkers are aiming for a breakfast risotto, proving they're upping the ante when it comes to brunch. Skip the carving station, this is what I want!

Find the recipe and simple how-to here for poached eggs and risotto.

33. North Carolina: Banana Pudding

If there were ever a mealtime designed specifically for banana pudding, brunch is it. North Carolinians know the secret to this Banana Pudding is perfectly whipped layers.

Find the recipe here.

34. North Dakota: Chocolate Chip Muffins

Topped with sparkling sugar, these Chocolate Chip Muffins are exactly what North Dakotans are looking for when it comes to brunch.

Decadent and so easy to make, here's the recipe so you can whip these up yourself.

35. Ohio: Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes

When it comes to brunch, Ohio is looking for cheesy potatoes because what better time to indulge than on a lazy weekend morning?

These Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes turn out perfectly every single time.

36. Oklahoma: Breakfast Enchiladas

This is the first Southwestern-inspired breakfast recipe on this list and it certainly won't be the last. When it comes to Breakfast Enchiladas, you really need to make the sauce flawless.

Luckily, this recipe is an easy how-to on making that happen. Find the recipe here.

37. Oregon: Blackberry Lavender Champagne Cocktail

Oregon is simply interested in 'lavender' for brunch, but this Blackberry Lavender Champagne Cocktail is so pretty and effervescent, we now know why it's such a popular search.

Find the recipe, with a video showing all of the steps, here.

38. Pennsylvania: Thumbprint Cookies

Pennsylvanians are taking a dessert approach to brunch over a traditional breakfast with these Jam-Filled Thumbprint Cookies that are so tiny, you can eat as many as you want! Kind of.

Find the recipe here.

39. Rhode Island: Flowerfetti Cake

Searching for 'flower cakes,' Rhode Islanders just want to eat something naturally beautiful, y'all. This recipe for an all-natural Flowerfetti Cake is beautiful and inspired, perfect for a bridal shower or baby shower brunch.

40. South Carolina: Goat Cheese, Spinach, & Sun-Dried Tomato Quiche

The ol' breakfast pie, the quiche, is a classic Southern staple that has seen many a church potluck in its day. This recipe adds Mediterranean flavors and it's exactly what South Carolinians want.

41. South Dakota: Tater Tot Cups with Eggs and Cheese

Potatoes are a necessity on the brunch table, no matter what form they come in, but these little cups are so miniature, they're the best Instagram-worthy tater tot recipe we've seen yet.

Find the full recipe here.

42. Tennessee: Easy Buttermilk Cornbread Muffins

Cornbread was just made to be put in muffin form. Crumbly and buttery, these muffins completely satisfy Tennessee's search for cornbread and are delicious with homemade preserves.

Find the full recipe for the tiny muffins here.

43. Texas: Baked Egg in Avocado

Texans are just looking for stuffed avocado, y'all, because sometimes we just can't stomach another tortilla. That's a complete lie, we can always eat tortillas, but there's something novel about serving an avocado filled with tasty ingredients.

Find the how-to and recipe for these baked avocado eggs here.

44. Utah: Greek Yogurt Blueberry Waffles with Fresh Blueberry Sauce

In Utah, brunch is simple: waffles. This recipe keeps your waffle fix a bit healthier by using Greek yogurt as the base for the wet ingredients.

Find the recipe here, and use fresh blueberries if they're in season!

45. Vermont: Beet Hash with Eggs

Vermont is definitely onto something with this beet obsession because we love them, too. Beet hash is a beautifully-colored brunch dish that is totally healthy and Instagram-worthy, whether it's homemade or not.

Find the recipe here.

46. Virginia: Blueberry Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Admittedly one of the healthier recipes on this list, Virginians know that a nutrient-packed brunch leads to a productive weekend day hiking or at the beach.

This smoothie bowl is easy to replicate at home and will look so pretty, you might not even want to eat it. Find the recipe here.

47. Washington: Coconut Macaroons

Washingtonians know that if you can't eat macaroons for breakfast at brunch, then when can you? I fully concur with this thought process, and this recipe for Coconut Macaroons will be appearing on my Sunday lazy brunch menu.

Find the recipe here.

48. West Virginia: Amish Friendship Bread Cinnamon Twists

Looks like the classic Pennsylvania bread treat found its way to West Virginia and became a smashing success.

If you don't have any Amish in your area to pass along the starter, this recipe is perfect for starting from scratch. Just be sure to spread the wealth after you make your first batch!

49. Wisconsin: Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

Wisconsin knows that baked oatmeal is the easiest, most comforting way to stay warm during a long winter and this fancy version with blueberries really ties the whole dish together.

Find the recipe here.

50. Wyoming: Homemade White Bread

Wyoming, I appreciate your desire to start with the basics and make them absolutely incredible. The most popular search for homemade bread yields this unchallenged white bread recipe that would be spectacular as a base for French toast, avocado toast, or any other kind of bread pudding you love.

Find the full recipe here.



