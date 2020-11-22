It's safe to say that Thanksgiving is going to look a little different this year. With COVID-19 still raging across the country, your holiday meal might not be what you expected it to be when 2020 began. But why not take advantage of these odd times and do something a little different this holiday season...like, order your Thanksgiving dinner from a fast-food chain like Popeyes?

No, we aren't talking about the chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, fried chicken sandwich, or other fan favorites that you may be familiar with when it comes to your local Popeye's. We're talking about the Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey. This year, you can order a turkey from the chicken chain that's packed with Louisiana-style seasonings and ready to heat up and eat come Thanksgiving dinner time, no matter how many people you're comfortable having at your holiday meal in the time of COVID.

What Is the Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey?

This isn't your typical tenders box from any Popeyes restaurant. It's a legit turkey, described by the fast-food restaurant in a press release to USA Today as being, "Hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings." According to the chicken chain, the Cajun Style Turkey "comes pre-cooked so all you need to do is simply heat, serve, and enjoy" this Thanksgiving. So easy!

Does the Cajun Style Turkey Have Side Dishes?

Not interested in making your own mashed potatoes or green bean casserole to go with the fast-food chain's meal? Get ready to give thanks, because you can get side dishes from the fast-food joint, too, but they're a la carte, meaning the total fan favorite meal will cost you more than the turkey's $39.99 base price tag.

Where Can I Get Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey?

You'll have to check your local Popeyes restaurant to see if it's participating in this delicious deal. These turkeys are available to order and pick up in advance until Thanksgiving day, but supplies are limited. (Just like a lot of holiday season staples at the grocery store this year thanks to coronavirus panic buying.)

Of course, if you'd rather just get the chicken sandwich Popeyes has on offer, or head to a Chick-fil-a instead, that's your prerogative. But we think that even with coronavirus making things a little uncertain this year, if you want a Thanksgiving turkey, you should still get a Thanksgiving turkey.

In spite of the pandemic, we think there are still things to give thanks for this holiday season. We wouldn't have initially thought that zesty Louisiana style seasonings and a meal from a New Orleans fast food company on Thanksgiving day would be among them, but as we keep hearing: this is the new normal.

