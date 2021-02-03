Popeyes, the New Orleans fried chicken chain who gained monumental popularity due to their fried chicken sandwiches, has quietly discontinued their cajun rice and green bean side dishes from the fast food menu. According to The Takeout, the chain responded, "At Popeyes, we are always listening to feedback from our guests and looking for ways to improve our menu. So after thoughtful consideration, our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu. However, we still have a bunch of delicious sides."

Those delicious sides include Cajun Fries, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Red Beans and Rice, Coleslaw, and A la Carte Biscuits.

I remember the first time I visited Popeyes. It was in Florida and there was a whole herd of wild chickens hanging out on the grass right next to the drive-thru. A bit morbid you would say!

How to Make Popeye's Cajun Rice at Home

Who needs the drive-thru when you have a stove at home?

Packed with chicken gizzards, creole seasoning, and bell pepper, this copycat recipe is super fun to make.

To start this easy recipe, cook your long grain rice according to the package instructions. Meanwhile, chop your chicken gizzards in a food processor. Chicken gizzards can be purchased in the meat section of your grocery store. If you don't see any, ask the butcher!

In a frying pan cook the ground chicken gizzards with the ground beef, and bell pepper until the beef is no longer a pink color on medium-high heat. Add the remaining ingredients (sliced green onions, garlic powder, celery flakes, red pepper flakes, and the rice) and cook until liquid is gone, about 25 minutes. Add black pepper to taste to the dirty rice recipe. This rice dish is the real thing and is a great comfort food dish to serve with Louisiana favorites.

Get the recipe here.

