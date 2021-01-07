Sometimes you've gotta have a side of fun with your meal. If you're the type that loves a pun, you probably look for every opportunity to make one. Well, what about when you're at the pizzeria?

Just for kicks, we threw together a bunch of funny pizza puns you can use on your friends and family when you go to pick up a pizza or when you're at a pizza party. Or hey, maybe even the pizza delivery guy will appreciate one of these? Provided he hasn't heard all the best pizza puns already, of course. Some of these came from Reader's Digest, All Wording, and Pizza Need, and others from random corners of the 'net.

1. Sorry if this sounds cheesy, but you've melted my heart.

This one is for all of those romantics out there. It could make for a great message in a Valentine's Day card?

2. Oops! I burned my Hawaiian pizza. I guess I should have put the oven on aloha temperature.

​OK...this one only works for a very specific kind of pizza, but if you know a Hawaiian pizza lover, it should result in a chuckle or two.

3. Why did the hipster burn his lips? He ate his pizza before it was cool.

LOL. Hey, as funny food puns go, this is a pretty good one.

4. Did you hear about the guy who took a second job as a pizza chef? He must knead the dough.

Ba-dum-tis.

5. Why does eating pizza make you want a nap? Because with all that pizza and mozzarella, you're bound to catch some z's!

This one requires a little thought, but we still think it belongs among the best cheesy pizza puns.

6. I love you with every pizza my heart!

Hey, this one is cute, OK? Pizza jokes can be lovey-dovey.

7. You have stolen a pizza my heart.

This one is in the same ballpark as the previous pizza love pun, and it's really up to you which you prefer.

8. What does an anteater like on its pizza? Ant-chovies.

Well, have you asked an anteater lately whether or not this punny answer is true?

9. What did the pepperoni say to the cheese? "Slice to meat you!"

We could keep going, but we're going to leave you to marinate on this one.

