Chances are you've heard of Ree Drummond. Also known as The Pioneer Woman, this Food Network host, cookbook author, food blogger, accidental country girl, along with many other titles is known for her delicious and easy comfort food recipes.

Living on her gorgeous Oklahoma ranch with her husband and kids, Ree Drummond is used to feeding a hungry crowd. Sure she has a number of recipes to try out, but we've come up with a list of 15 of our favorite Pioneer Woman recipes every Ree Drummond fan should know.

1. Chicken Fried Steak

Need a great chicken fried steak recipe to rival the other ones you have in your recipe book? Try out one of the Food Network star's best dinner recipes. Serve with her side dish of mashed potato recipe and dinner is served. Get the recipe here.

2. Cinnamon Rolls

What would life be without cinnamon rolls? Pretty boring, I think. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's original cinnamon roll recipe is insanely good and generously topped with maple frosting. It's the best in Pawhuska! Get the recipe here.

3. BBQ Meatballs

A fun twist on Italian meatballs, The Pioneer Woman's BBQ Meatballs make the perfect weeknight dinner using ground beef. Get the recipe here.

4. Perfect Pot Roast

Okay, I'm calling out my husband here. I will never understand his dislike for pot roast! I happen to love it, especially Ree's recipe. Tender, flavorful, and comforting, Perfect Pot Roast is perfect in every way. Get the recipe here.

5. Ree's Favorite Meatloaf

I agree with Ms. Drummond, meatloaf really does get a bad rap! Step up your meatloaf game for dinnertime with this favorite recipe. It's also wrapped in bacon. Need I say more?

Get the recipe here.

6. The Best Lasagna Ever

Simple ingredients, flavorful, and a crowd-pleaser, your search for the perfect lasagna recipe ends now! Get the recipe here.

7. Blackberry Cheesecake Squares

Rather than whipping up a cheesecake and baking in a springform pan, simplify things by baking in a 9 x 13-inch pan and cutting into squares.

These cheesecake bars have three tasty layers: graham cracker crust, a rich cream cheese filling as well as a homemade blackberry topping. Get the recipe here.

8. Edna Mae's Sour Cream Pancakes

There aren't many pancake recipes out there worth talking about, but this one is for sure. Sour cream is the magic ingredient that adds some tang to the delicious batter. Get the recipe here.

9. Taco Quesadillas

Tacos, meet quesadillas. Get the best of both worlds with these Mexican Taco Quesadillas. Savory taco meat sandwiched in between shredded cheese and two corn tortillas- your family will thank you for this one. Enjoy with tortilla chips and a squirt of lime! Get the recipe here.

10. Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Want to win everyone over at your next potluck dinner? Go for The Pioneer Woman's Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie. Talk about mouthwatering. Get the recipe here.

11. Chicken Wings

Yes, it's football season and Super Bowl appetizer parties are being planned, so that calls for one important dish on the table-chicken wings. Get Ree's simple recipe here.

12. Caramel Apple Pie

In my opinion, pie isn't just for dessert during the holidays. Especially when it comes to Caramel Apple Pie. You really can't go wrong with one of our favorite Pioneer Woman Recipes. Just don't forget the ice cream and a sprinkling of pecans.

Get the recipe here.

13. Shrimp Scampi

This weeknight winner is labeled as a 16-minute meal, so when you're tight on time, you'll want to remember this recipe. Flavored with white wine, garlic, butter and fresh herbs, this will be a regular on your dinner rotation.

Get the recipe here.

14. Individual Sausage Casseroles

Individual casseroles make a wonderful breakfast on the go that also happen to be freezer friendly. That means you can make these ahead of time, store them in the freezer, and heat them up whenever you need them. They're also easy to customize. Try out different combinations of veggies and meats.

Get the recipe here.

15. Beef Stroganoff

The Pioneer Woman has done it again. Talk about ultimate comfort food. Her Beef Stroganoff is hearty and gives you all the necessary foods- meat, veggies, and egg noodles. Yum!

Get the recipe here.

