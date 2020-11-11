2020 has been a big year for the Drummond household. Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd all stayed home to work and school remotely, Alex got engaged to her boyfriend (now fiance) Mauricio, and Ladd and Ree added a new member of the family to the mix. According to a sneak peek of her newest book, Frontier Follies on The Pioneer Woman website, Ree and husband Ladd Drummond have been fostering a new family member for about a year and a half. Welcome to the Drummond family Jamar!

Not able to post about foster children on social media according to strict rules from the state agency, the Drummonds have kept quiet about their bonus kid. Now, since Jamar has turned 18, the state agency restrictions have been lifted and the Pioneer Woman star can finally introduce him to the world.

The Drummonds Welcome Foster Son Jamar to the Family

Ree Drummond reveals that fostering wasn't something Ladd and her were actively looking to do, but long story short, the opportunity presented itself and the six foot five football player shortly found himself at the front door holding a bag.

Ree shares that Jamar is now "an inextricable part of our wacky family."

"Ladd, who had the initial idea to have Jamar live with us, had met him a couple of times during high school football practice that summer. My boys knew him, too. I, on the other hand, had never officially met Jamar before that day"

During his first week at the Drummonds Jamar got a crash course about life on the Oklahoma ranch, which ended up in a very big crash. Jamar jumped on one of the ATVs in the garage for the first time, however down the road he made too sharp of a turn and crashed, injuring his foot, requiring a skin graft, and a tendon repair surgery. Stuck in bed for six weeks the family became very close with Jamar.

He's larger than life, has a hilarious laugh, and is extremely smart--both book and street. He's a great kid who's overcome some difficulties in his life, not to mention a tough accident," Ree states. "Through a ton of determination, Jamar has excelled in football, and he's already received a couple of college offers, with more sure to come in! I'm proud of the kid, and I can't wait to see where life takes him."

To learn more about the Food Network star and her family, check out her new book, Frontier Follies, on Amazon.

