I'm pretty sure Pillsbury cookies are every child's introduction to salmonella. I grew up eating at least a spoonful of Pillsbury raw cookie dough every time I baked chocolate chip cookies. My parents noticed my love for raw cookie dough and warned me of the dangers of foodborne illness. I can see why a parent would hate for their 9-year-old daughter to suffer through those symptoms, but as an adult, I'm ready to risk it all for some raw chocolate chip cookie dough.

As a kid, I even thought the Pillsbury Doughboy, AKA, Poppin' Fresh looked delicious. Oh come on, you don't think he looks like a delicious little marshmallow? The Pillsbury marketing team is golden. Just like their light golden brown chocolate chip cookies that I still buy over a decade later.

Growing up, Pillsbury ready to bake chocolate chip cookies were a year-round treat in our household. Don't get me wrong, I love Betty Crocker cookie mix, but there was always refrigerated cookie dough in the house. Once Halloween or Christmas rolled around, I take a short hiatus from Pillsbury chocolate chip cookies for their holiday sugar cookies.

Pillsbury sugar cookies are also a fan favorite, but specifically, their snowman and pumpkin shaped sugar cookies. The second I bite into a pumpkin-shaped cookie, my heart starts beating to the rhythm of I Put a Spell on You and suddenly I remember every line to Hocus Pocus. Once I bite into a snowman sugar cookie, my heart starts beating to the rhythm of Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree and I feel ready to do some Christmas shopping.

These cookies bring me the sweetest memories, and I blame them for my sweet tooth. I keep a pack of chocolate chunk cookies in the fridge so I always have a chewy dessert. Walmart has a variety of flavors and holiday cookies from Pillsbury. Did you know there's a Pillsbury holiday cookie just for Thanksgiving? I'm here for it!

The Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Sugar Cookies include the following ingredients: enriched flour bleached (wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), sugar, palm oil, water, canola oil. contains 2% or less of: wheat protein isolate, baking powder (sodium aluminum phosphate, baking soda), eggs, salt, yellow 5 & 6, artificial flavor, blue 1, sodium benzoate (preservative).

Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Cookies

I'm ready for a box of these!

Once I finished the pumpkin cookies, it's time to eat some ghost cookies. This sugar cookie dough is limited edition, so make sure to grab it while you can!

I'm definitely buying these once Christmas is near.

Santa will love these.

Classic, but so delicious.

