Forget about the turducken craze that we have been dealing with for years. It's all about piecaken now. What is a piecaken you ask? Well, piecaken is a pie baked inside a cake, to put it simply. With limitless combinations, this recent craze is picking up steam and will only get bigger from here. The holidays are coming up, and this will be a huge crowd-pleaser that will definitely turn some heads.

The original Piecaken was invented by Chef Zac Young in 2015 when he was inspired to make a dessert using the same concept as the Turducken. Within days he had 400 cake orders to fill.

The original Piecaken features layers of Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Spice Cake, Apple Pie Filling, Cinnamon Buttercream & Oat Crumble. You can even purchase a cake nationwide by ordering through Goldbelly.

The Piecaken Bakeshop also sells a Christmas-themed piecaken loaded with pecan pie, eggnog cheesecake and red velvet cake layered together with amaretto buttercream and topped with sweet and tart cherry pie filling

What does it take to pull off these feats of food gravity? Patience, a good cake recipe, and only a bit of time in the kitchen. Are you ready to conquer the piecaken once and for all? Let's start with these 10 piecaken recipes.

1. Piecaken: Lemon Meringue, Cherry Pie, Chocolate Cake, and Strawberry Cake

What happens when you combine a cherry pie, the base of a lemon meringue pie, chocolate cake, and strawberry cake? This masterpiece. By placing the pies in cake pans and pouring cake batter around and over, this three-tier beauty easily stacks.

And don't worry, we won't tell you if you have a few scoops of chocolate cake batter here or there. We all do it. Get the recipe from Food Network here.

2. Thanksgiving Piecaken: Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, Apple Upside-Down Cake

Start with a store-bought or homemade pecan pie and pumpkin pie, and let the games begin. The cake part of this piecaken is an apple-upside down cake with cinnamon buttercream. Say that ten times fast.

If you wanted to go full apple, you could always add an apple pie in for a pumpkin. Pecans and apples are two things we literally can never pass up. Get the recipe here.

3. Apple Piecaken: Apple Crumble Inside Cheesecake

Inside a cheesecake, you say? The brown sugar in the pie crust takes it to a whole other level that you're going to absolutely keel over when you taste it.

Get the recipe here.

4. Cherpumple: Cherry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie

Cherry, pumpkin, and apple: this triple decker is no joke! There's something so delicious about these flavors together, and it almost makes you forget the fact that you're eating one of the wildest hybrid desserts ever.

And we can't forget that these flavors really do define America. Get the recipe here.

5. Chocolate Cherry Piecaken: Cherry Pie Inside Chocolate Cupcakes

Who would have thought, piecaken cupcakes! This is a much more attainable concept if the idea of pulling out the electric mixer and the parchment paper for multiple cake layers is intimidating.

Get this mini recipe here.

6. Raspberry Piecaken: Raspberry Pie in Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake

Everybody loves chocolate cake, especially a chocolate fudge cake! Add a little raspberry and heaven is just a step closer. The best part about this particular piecaken is that it's totally easy to replicate at home.

Get the recipe here.

7. Key Lime Piecaken: Key Lime in Vanilla Cake

Key limes are in season in the winter, making it the perfect time to whip up this piecaken that turns a pie crust into an incredibly moist addition to a piecaken.

Join me in my addiction with this creative recipe.

8. Vanilla Bean Peach Piecaken: Vanilla Cake with Peach Pie

Fresh peaches, vanilla, and imagination. This classic combination was made for any time of year, whether you use fresh or frozen peaches.

Get the recipe here

9. Chocolate Pecan Piecaken: Chocolate Cake with Pecan Pie

This is the only piecaken that Texans should consider making this year. Take one of our favorite pies in Texas and bake it into a luscious chocolate cake for a show-stopping dessert everyone will love.

Get the recipe here.

10. Chocolate Peanut Butter Piecaken: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie in a Rice Krispie Cake

Last but certainly not least, check out this chocolate peanut butter pie inside a rice krispie treat. Lord, lord, lord take me now! This surely cannot be topped!

Get the recipe here. Hope you enjoyed our list! Let us know what other concoctions you cooked at home!

adsense ad