I'll admit it-I was a bit of a weird child. I used to love going to the grocery store. Ask me if I love it now and you'll probably get a different answer! I think the big reason why I enjoyed going to the grocery store was for the pit stop at the deli counter. There's always an excuse for more cold cuts and free samples. One of my favorites, bologna. Salty and meaty, bologna was top on my list for favorite lunch meat.

Well, have you ever heard of pickled bologna? This vinegary, pickled treat is a zesty twist on classic bologna. And it turns out it's quite simple to make at home. Of course, you could buy a store-bought brand like Koegel's pickled bologna, but it's always fun to take on the challenge. Now, you'll need to prepare in advance- it takes about five days to come together, but it'll become one of your favorite recipes.

You'll start by cutting ring bologna, which almost looks like a hot dog, into thick rounds and placing it in a large, glass jar. Then, it's time for the pickling liquid. This is usually a mixture of water, white vinegar, and some pickling spices. You can absolutely use store-bought or a combination of bay leaves, mustard seeds, peppercorns, and minced or garlic or garlic powder.

Pour the mixture over the bologna ring, seal the jar and refrigerate for about five days. This inexpensive snack takes the classic lunch meat to another level. Check out these 5 recipes using pickled bologna.

1. Pickled Bologna

This pickled bologna recipe is simple, inexpensive and a great addition to your next cheese, meat and cracker spread. Fill a large gallon jar with ring bologna along with white vinegar, salt, sugar, bay leaves, red pepper flakes, and pickling spice. Get the recipe here.

2. Hot Pickled Bologna

For a pickled bologna recipe on the spicier side, try out hot pickled bologna. Along with white vinegar, water and salt, spice things up with cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes.

If you're serving this as an appetizer, make sure to warn your guests about the heat! Get the recipe here.

3. Pickled Bologna Salad

Process your homemade pickled ring bologna, hard-boiled eggs, pickle relish and mayonnaise for the perfect spread on crackers or sandwiches. Get the recipe here.

4. Ring Bologna Hot Dish

Comfort food at its finest. Swap out ring bologna for pickled bologna in this dish and watch your family go crazy for this easy recipe. For a kick of heat add in some red pepper flakes or slice up some hot pickled bologna.

5. Fried Bologna Bites

For an elegant appetizer, serve these Fried Bologna Bites at your next gathering along with some cold beer. You'll also get some extra pickling action from the summer squash pickles.

Get the recipe here.

