Dairy Queen Releases Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard for the Holidays

If pumpkin spice is the flavor of Fall, peppermint hot cocoa is totally the flavor of winter. This year there's a new blizzard in town. No, not the giant winter storms that the Farmer's Almanac is predicting. I'm talking about a brand new peppermint hot cocoa blizzard available for a limited time at Dairy Queen. Sorry Starbucks, this rich cocoa fudge hot chocolate blows your frappucino out of the water.

All About the New Dairy Queen Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard

Loaded with chocolate fudge, chocolate chunks, and real candy cane pieces blended together with creamy DQ soft-serve ice cream and topped with whipped cream, pieces of peppermint candy cane and chocolate chunks, the new blizzard of the month is the perfect treat to enjoy this holiday season. Whatever the weather is, this hot cocoa blizzard is sure to hit the spot. I can't stop thinking about it!

This is the third year in a row the December Blizzard of the Month is peppermint-flavored. Two years ago the fast-food brand released its Candy Cane Chill Blizzard, which was a holiday treat of soft-serve, choco chunks, and peppermint candy pieces.

Along with Dairy Queen's new peppermint hot cocoa blizzard, they have added a new holiday blizzard to their menu. The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is a creamy blend of snickerdoodle cookie dough, cinnamon sugar, and DQ's famous soft-serve ice cream. Unlike the hot cocoa blizzard, this seasonal treat could be in stores past December.

Like every Blizzard of the Month, the Peppermint Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat is only available at participating DQ locations through the end of December. There's no say yet on what the new Blizzard will be when January comes along, but we will be sure to let you know as soon as we know. Until then, Hot Cocoa Blizzards for everyone!

