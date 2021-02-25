Add this one to your list of weirdest sandwiches. Peanut butter and cheese, usually cooked as grilled cheese with peanut butter, is a real combo sandwich that some people enjoy. (And really, is it any weirdest than something like bologna and peanut butter?)

If you enjoy changing up your grilled cheese sandwiches a little, would you give one with cheddar cheese or sharp cheddar and creamy peanut butter a chance? You arguably can't really know how good or bad the crispy sandwich is without trying it.

How to Make This Odd Sandwich

If you don't want to make your peanut butter sandwich with cheese into a grilled cheese, you've just got to make the sandwich with both ingredients and some bread. One slice of bread can have the peanut butter -- crunchy, natural peanut butter, creamy style, whichever you prefer -- and the other can have whatever cheese you like. If you wanna get really wild, pick a cheese recipe you wouldn't normally have on a sandwich.

But if you want to make a grilled peanut butter and cheese, which we think sounds preferable, it's not that much more complicated. You just need whatever bread you like -- wheat bread, white bread, sourdough, whatever you usually enjoy while making a grilled cheese -- plus some peanut butter, cheese, and butter or margarine.

Butter both the slices of bread on one side, then put peanut butter on the other side of one and get your cheese ready. Then, place one piece of bread butter-side down in a pan. If it has the peanut butter on it, put the cheese on top of that. If it doesn't, put the cheese slice down on the unbuttered side of the bread, then put the peanut butter slice on the cheese.

Grill the sandwich until it's golden brown, or to whatever crispness you prefer. And that's basically it! You could even try making something like a peanut butter and cream cheese grilled sandwich, or a peanut butter & jelly grilled cheese, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves to start.

