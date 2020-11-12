Once you try broiled or grilled peaches, there's no going back! Bri Van Scotter, chef, cooking show host, cookbook author (the Complete Wild Game Cookbook releases on November 24!), and sustainable hunter, recently shared a recipe for her delicious peach crostini appetizer. If the southern summer had a distinct flavor it would be this summer appetizer.

Bri prides herself on showcasing recipes that use self-harvested wild game as well as foraged foods and local produce.

"I know where my food comes from and it's my passion to showcase that protein in the most beautiful light through delicious recipes." Bri shares on her website, Wilderness to Table, "We don't realize that our food had a face, it had a life and often times a quality of life no animal should ever have. These factors led me to hunting." Instead of purchasing factory farm meat, Bri found that the best way to live a sustainable lifestyle was to harvest the meat herself straight from the source. "I fill my freezer with self harvested meat from animals that had a beautiful life free of human hands, a life that all animals should have."

What is a Crostini?

Originated in Italy, crostini roughly translates to "little crusts" in Italian. The bread, usually baguette slices, is grilled or toasted then topped with a variety of savory toppings such as ricotta cheese, burrata, prosciutto, goat cheese, and produce like tomatoes and ripe peaches, and nectarines. It results in crispy and fresh appetizer, making it a favorite recipe for many cooks. A crostini is also similar to bruschetta, which is traditionally rubbed with garlic and topped with extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and kosher salt.

How to Make Bruleed Peach Crostini

Start by slicing your fresh peaches in half and removing the pit. Large peaches work best for this recipe! Place turbinado sugar in a small bowl and place the peach slices (cut side down) in the sugar to coat. Preheat your broiler (Bri uses an Otto Wilde) and place the peaches under the broiler until the sugar is bubbling and golden brown. The peach slices were placed directly on the grate but you can use a baking sheet as well to keep them from making a mess. Grilling your peaches is also an option as well.

Toast the bread slices, then layer with sliced brie cheese, slices of sweet peach, and garnish with fresh basil. You can season with sea salt and black pepper if desired. These peaches would also be delicious served on ice cream!

