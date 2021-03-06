These days, it seems like every fast-food restaurant has a secret menu. But they're not really as secret as you may think, and we figured out several of the menu items available "secretly" through Panda Express, the restaurant chain that features American Chinese food. Have you ever gotten take-out of any of these Panda Express secret menu items? (Some of which are not all that secret, they just have to be special ordered?)

1. Orange Chicken Burrito

This is probably the most famous of the "secret" menu items at Panda Express, and it's not all that secret. It features a tortilla, a base such as rice or chow mein, orange chicken, and orange sauce.

2. Brown Fried Rice

The Panda Express menu lists white rice with soy sauce, eggs, peas, carrots, and green onions as a side, but apparently, you can get brown fried rice at some locations.

3. Orange Chicken with Bacon

An orange chicken with bacon entree is apparently available at some Panda Express locations. Would you try it?

4. Wok-Fire Shrimp

According to Insider, the Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California tests out menu items for the food chain, and Wok-Fire Shrimp is one such innovation you can try.

5. Hot Chicken

The same location supposedly offers a "plate of Chinese and also southern Tennessee" chicken. Sounds better than McDonald's!

6. Bone-In, Slow-Cooked Ribs

Menu-price.net claims that slow-cooked ribs are available at some Panda Express locations.

We couldn't find evidence of any other Panda Express secret menu items that won't get you a really weird look at one of the locations because they don't really exist.

However, that doesn't mean that their menu isn't customizable. For instance, if you order the honey walnut shrimp, which has honey sauce and glazed walnuts, who's to say you can't also get it tossed with sweet and sour sauce?

And just because that sauce comes with the crab rangoon on the appetizer menu, who's to say you couldn't get it with another sauce? The same is true of the chicken or veggie egg rolls.

While a "secret menu" doesn't seem to be much of a thing at Panda Express outside of its Innovation Kitchen, there are always ways to change up the Chinese cuisine you get from the restaurant.

adsense ad