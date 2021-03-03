Raw or Cooked, You'll Crave Oysters After You See These 16 Scrumptious Recipes

If there is one shellfish I can't pass up, it's a fresh oyster. Squeeze on a little lemon juice, and a few drops of Tabasco sauce, and slurp these suckers down. Briny and umami, oysters are a delicacy of the sea. The added bonus is that shucking up this delicacy is also sustainable. Oysters are filter feeders. That means they eat microscopic algae and nutrients that already exist in the water and improve the quality of the water by filtering it out. Since they don't require any extra food or clean water, oyster farming is considered to be sustainable. Which is great news because these saltwater bivalves taste amazing! When it comes to oyster recipes, we have you covered.

Now that your mouth is probably already watering, we'll stop talking oyster farming and start talking recipes. From the classic Oyster Rockefeller to a cheesy gratin, here are the most delectable ways to prepare some freshly shucked raw oysters.

1. Oysters Rockefeller

Oysters Rockefeller is a classic oyster recipe. Created in New Orleans in the 1800s, the original recipe was supposedly so rich is was named after John D. Rockefeller.

While we may not have the exact original recipe, if you have spinach, butter, parmesan, Pernod, and of course oysters, then you can make this savory appetizer recipe.

2. Oyster Stew

What better to pair with your oyster crackers than an oyster stew! Perfect for a chilly day, this easy creamy oyster stew has a handful of spices, sautéed onion, garlic, parsley, milk, and oysters all in one warming, flavorful bowl.

Chef's Note: If you can't get fresh oysters, opt for oysters packed in water, not smoked.

3. Buffalo Fried Oysters

Fan of buffalo wings? Try these Buffalo Fried Oysters. Blue cheese and pepperoni add flavor, and the buffalo wing sauce (we prefer Frank's Red Hot Sauce) brings a kick. These oysters are battered, fried, then drizzled with sauce.

4. Southern Fried Oysters

The trick to getting fried oysters just right is to use fresh oysters and frying oil that's up to temp. The trick to the best Southern fried oysters recipe is right here. I won't give away all the secrets, but you'll need some buttermilk and some Creole or Cajun seasoning. Add in some paprika for an extra zing. Crispy on the outside, tender on this inside, this is how to fry the best oysters.

5. Taipei Po'Boy

Of course, we can't talk oysters without also including a satiating oyster Po'boy recipe in the mix. While there are several ways you can doctor up your Po'Boy, you haven't had one quite like this. A crusty ciabatta piled high with cornmeal fried oysters, spinach, and a spicy Thai basil tartar sauce make for a Taiwanese street style inspired Po'Boy sandwich that is to die for.

6. Bacon-Wrapped Smoked Oysters

Everything tastes better with bacon, even oysters. The ultimate bite of surf and turf, wrap the smoked oysters with a strip of bacon, bake them with a soy marinade, then serve these up to your patiently waiting guests.

7. Three Cheese Oyster Gratin

You have not had gratin until you've tried this Three Cheese Oyster Gratin. A recipe designed to impress guests, this gratin is layered with a dry white wine infused three-cheese sauce and fresh oysters. The combo of gruyere, cheddar, and Parmigiano (or parmesan cheese) is hard to beat. Grab a loaf of crusty bread, because everyone will want to dive right in.

8. Broiled Gulf Oysters in a Garlic Butter Herb Gratin

Of course, if a whole gratin is too much you can make these delectable single-serving gratin topped oysters instead. A crumbly gratin topping made of breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, lemon, garlic, and parmesan tops the oyster with melted butter then is all broiled to crisp perfection.

9. Chargrilled Oysters on a Half Shell

Feeling a little New Orleans fare? Try these Chargrilled Oysters on a Half Shell. Packed with a whirlwind of flavor, they're smoky, buttery, garlicky, lemony, cheesy, and everything yummy about eating cooked oysters.

Chef's Note: If you don't have an outside grill, you can put your oysters on a baking sheet and do this with the broiler! Liquid smoke can be used in this case to give the broiled oysters a char-like flavor.

10. Green Butter Grilled Oysters

Whether you're having an elegant dinner party or simply want to spoil yourself, these Green Butter Grilled Oysters are a must. A Green Butter consisting of parsley, garlic, anchovies, and butter is topped on shucked oysters then broiled in the oven until the butter melts. Don't forget the artisan bread to go with it.

11. Baked Oysters and Cocktail Sauce

This quick and easy recipe results in succulent baked oysters and a delectable homemade cocktail sauce. Combine the vibrant flavors of lemon, sriracha, horseradish, and Worcestershire sauce for a classy, tasty meal. Drain the oyster liquor before eating or slurp it down with the oyster based on your preferences. Top with fresh oyster sauce at the end for extra flavor, shuck some oysters and dig in!

12. Grilled Oysters with Chipotle Bourbon Butter

Got 15 minutes? Good, then you'll be happy to know you can whip up these spicy, boozy oysters.

A scrumptious chipotle, butter, bourbon, and honey sauce is dolloped on top of the oysters, then broiled for a few minutes until the butter melts. Grilling oysters leads to the perfect texture, and the chipotle bourbon butter brings the flavor. Even people skeptical about oysters will agree this recipe is a winner.

13. Thai Oysters with Lime and Cucumber Granita

There are many ways to top oysters, but this Thai recipe is one of the most unique. A cucumber and lime granita with a spicy Thai dressing is the double-dipping duo that you'll want with your fresh oysters. While the salty, sour granita may take a little time to prep, it's well worth it.

14. Bloody Mary Oyster Shooters

It wouldn't be a party without these Bloody Mary Oyster Shooters. Whip up a batch of Mary's, pour them into shot glasses, top with a fresh oyster, and shoot them down! Your guests will simply love doing a couple rounds of these shooters.

15. Oyster Ceviche

Sure you've had shrimp ceviche and fish ceviche. Maybe you've even had clam ceviche. But have you had oyster ceviche? Taking ceviche to another level, this is one recipe you've got to try.

Fresh oysters marinated in lime juice and mixed with tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and cilantro served with a side plantain chips will change how you ceviche. For a kick, add some diced jalapeno pepper!

16. Seafood Pasta

This indulgent recipe involves all of the best things- pasta, butter, and seafood. The oysters, crab meat and shrimp create a delicious seafood medley, while the butter, lemon and parsley add tasty flavor notes. Add some diced shallot in with the garlic for extra flavor!

