St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner which means McDonald's Shamrock Shake season is almost here! This year the Shamrock Shake is celebrating in a very special way; bringing back the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry! The two soft-serve ice cream treats are here for a limited time and will be available nationwide starting February 15. Now that's pretty lucky!

What is a Shamrock Shake?

Introduced in 1970, the cult-favorite Shamrock Shake started out as a green milkshake flavored with vanilla ice cream, lemon/lime sherbet, and vanilla syrup. Three years later McDonald's removed the lemon/lime flavoring and turned it into a green vanilla shake. It wasn't until a decade later that McDonald's added shamrock flavor (mint) to the shake and sky-rocketed the popularity of it.

To celebrate the golden celebration of the Shamrock Shake in 2020, McDonald's introduced the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, a seasonal take on the Oreo McFlurry made with vanilla soft serve ice cream, Oreo cookie pieces, and shamrock shake syrup. Pair this Oreo mint McFlurry with a Big Mac and call it your lucky day!

How to Make a Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry at Home

The only downside of these items is their availability; oh I wish they were here year-round. Once St. Patty's day passes, the only way to enjoy a McDonald's Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is in your own kitchen.

Copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake

In a blender combine vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and mint (not peppermint!) extract. You can also add a few drops of green food coloring into the blender for St. Patrick's Day.

Get the recipe here.

Copycat McDonald's Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

In a blender add vanilla ice cream, milk, half-and-half, Oreo cookies, mint extract, and a few drops of green food coloring. Serve with a spoon and or straw.

Get the recipe here.

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad