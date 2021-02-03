McDonald's Shamrock Shakes are Back with New Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner which means McDonald's Shamrock Shake season is almost here! This year the Shamrock Shake is celebrating in a very special way; bringing back the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry! The two soft-serve ice cream treats are here for a limited time and will be available nationwide starting February 15. Now that's pretty lucky!

What is a Shamrock Shake?

Introduced in 1970, the cult-favorite Shamrock Shake started out as a green milkshake flavored with vanilla ice cream, lemon/lime sherbet, and vanilla syrup. Three years later McDonald's removed the lemon/lime flavoring and turned it into a green vanilla shake. It wasn't until a decade later that McDonald's added shamrock flavor (mint) to the shake and sky-rocketed the popularity of it.

To celebrate the golden celebration of the Shamrock Shake in 2020, McDonald's introduced the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, a seasonal take on the Oreo McFlurry made with vanilla soft serve ice cream, Oreo cookie pieces, and shamrock shake syrup. Pair this Oreo mint McFlurry with a Big Mac and call it your lucky day!

How to Make a Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry at Home

The only downside of these items is their availability; oh I wish they were here year-round. Once St. Patty's day passes, the only way to enjoy a McDonald's Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is in your own kitchen.

Copycat McDonald's Shamrock Shake

In a blender combine vanilla ice cream, whole milk, and mint (not peppermint!) extract. You can also add a few drops of green food coloring into the blender for St. Patrick's Day.

Copycat McDonald's Oreo Shamrock McFlurry

In a blender add vanilla ice cream, milk, half-and-half, Oreo cookies, mint extract, and a few drops of green food coloring. Serve with a spoon and or straw.

