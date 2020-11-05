Gone are the days that the most outrageous flavor of an Oreo cookie was Double Stuf. Today you can expect to see 5-10 different varieties on the shelf at a given time. Unsure what Oreo flavors are currently available? Check out our full list of current Oreo flavors and new varieties the brand is launching soon.
Oreo Flavors Coming Soon
Rainbow Oreos
Oreo is partnering with PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) to release Rainbow Oreos. This is so sweet! Visit Oreo's social media to learn how you can get a bag of these delicious and adorable cookies.
Strawberry Cheesecake, Cool Mint, Peanut Butter, and Choc'o Brownie Oreos all sound delicious. There are two flavors per variety pack! Oreo knows how to keep us on our toes.
Current Oreo Flavors
Oreo Winter Limited Edition
It's a holly jolly time to enjoy these festive Oreo cookies!
Oreo White Fudge Covered Sandwich Cookies
These limited-edition cookies are perfect stocking stuffers.
Oreo Gingerbread
Who needs to decorate a gingerbread house when you can eat one?
Oreo Mint Fudge Covered Sandwich Cookies
Chocolatey and minty, these after-dinner cookies are everything you've dreamed of.
Oreo Fudge Covered Dark Chocolate
Tiramisu Oreos
Released: April 2020
That's right. You no longer have to dip your favorite cookies in coffee. Oreo is releasing Tiramisu Oreos in April 2020. If you love chocolate and coffee, you will love these.
Caramel Coconut Oreos
Released: January 2020
Rich and sweet, these new caramel coconut Oreos features real coconut bits and a caramel coconut flavor creme. Can you say, "Yum?"
OREO Easter Egg Limited Edition Cookies
These Oreos make a perfect goodie bag stuffer for Easter!
Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos
Released: January 2020
Can you think of a better combination than chocolate and marshmallow? Served with a cookie (dotted with real marshmallow pieces) and a chocolate marshmallow creme, all you need is a roaring fireplace to enjoy these cookies to the fullest.
Churro Oreos
Released: December 2019
Everyone guessed and the winner has been notified! On December 2, 2019, Oreo announced the flavor of their mystery Oreos. Churro! The flavor will be available nationwide. There's no word whether they'll change the packaging, but now you know that Mystery Oreos are really churro.
Peppermint Bark Oreos
Released: October 2019
Chocolate and peppermint go so well together! Coming back this year, limited edition Peppermint Bark Oreos brings a burst of holiday cheer. Will this be the last of new oreo flavors 2019? Time will tell!
Original Regular Oreo
It's milk's favorite cookie! You can't go wrong with this classic chocolate and vanilla creme.
Double Stuf Oreo
Twice the Stuf, which means there's more creme to lick off the cookie.
Red Velvet Oreos
Red Velevet Cake is a one of a kind flavor that just makes sense as a cookie!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos
This chocolate and peanut butter oreo tastes just like a Reeses!
Carrot Cake Oreos
Released: January 2019
Love the taste of carrot cake but can't find a reason to bake an entire cake? Try dipping this carrot cake-inspired cookie in some milk and be amazed at how much it tastes like the real thing, cream cheese icing and all. Like golden Oreos cookies, these cookies are chocolate-free.
Dark Chocolate Oreos
Released: January 2019
Don't worry about these cookies running out of your life, new dark chocolate Oreos are here to stay as a permanent flavor. These chocolate cookies are perfect with (you guessed it) a glass of cold milk.
S'Mores Oreos
Released: May 2019
This summer classic is back! Made with a graham-cracker cookie and stuffed with a marshmallow and chocolate creme, all you need is a campfire to eat these around.
Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos
Released July 2019
Baskin-Robbins and Nabisco are teaming up to bring ice cream and cookie lovers a summer cookie worth melting over. Each cookie is stuffed with mint and chocolate cremes mixed with chocolate chips.
Latte Creme Oreo Thins
Released May 2019
If you love dunking your cookies in coffee, this limited-time flavor is just for you! These cookies are 140 calories for four, making it guilt-free.
Maple Creme Oreos
Released: August 2019
Take a trip up to the border with these Maple Creme Oreos in late August. The golden Oreo features a maple flavor creme.
Marshmallow Moon Oreos
Released June 2019
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Nabisco is releasing Marshmallow Moon Oreos which are filled with a purple creme. The chocolate wafers will feature three space-themed designs as well.
Mystery Oreo Flavor
Released: September 2019
Mystery Oreos are back and we have no idea what it is! Some say it tastes like egg nog, other's swear it's buttered popcorn. Guess the right flavor and you'll get a chance to win $50,000 through the Oreo website.
Mega Stuf Oreos
Love the creme but could care less for the cookie? This one is for you.
Birthday Cake Oreos
It's time to celebrate!
Lemon Oreos
Lemon Oreos? You'd be surprised how tasty these little citrus cookies are.
Chocolate Oreos
Double chocolate cookies are always the answer.
Mint Oreos
Wanna feel like you just brushed your teeth with dessert?
Oreo Flavors We Miss
Limited Edition Love Oreos
Love, Oreo's! These are chocolate Oreo cookies with a "sweet and tangy creme"😬 These are pretty bad. The cream is very artificial and sweet, with too much of a fake cherry/strawberry flavor that doesn't work with the chocolate cookie at all. They're not so disgustingly gross but they're not good in means lol. With a golden cookie, maybe these would be fractionally better?! Skip on these! Rate: 3/10. Worth gives them a 4!
Released: January 2019.
These chocolate Oreo cookies are stuffed with a sweet and tangy creme compared to a raspberry Pez candy.
Limited Edition The Most Stuf Oreos
Released: January 2019
If you absolutely love the creme filling of Oreo cookies, this new limited edition flavor has your name on it. One most stuf cookie approximately equals 3 normal Oreos. Whoa.
Limited Edition Easter Egg Oreos
Picked up the new Easter Egg Oreos at Target. They are egg shaped! There are 4 designs. I loved this little chicken with bunny ears. They are filled with purple cream. Have you tried them yet?
Released: February 2019
Egg-shaped and filled with a purple creme, these sandwich cookies are the cutest way to celebrate Easter.
Game of Thrones Oreos
Released: April 2019
While these limited-edition cookies don't contain a brand new flavor, they do bring some fun to your GoT viewing parties. The four designs include a dragon for Targaryens, a wolf for the Starks, a lion for the Lannisters, and a White Walker.
- Cherry Cola Oreos
- Apple Pie Oreos
- Rocky Road Trip Oreos
- Mickey Mouse Oreos
- Strawberry Shortcake Oreos
- Firework Oreos
- Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Creme Oreos
- Lemon Meringue Oreos
- Dulce de Leche Caramel Creme Oreos
- Strawberry Milkshake Oreos
- DQ Blizzard Creme Oreos
- Cool Mint Creme Oreos
- Banana Split Creme Oreos
- Brownie Batter Oreos
- Candy Corn Oreos
- Candy Cane Oreos
- Gingerbread Oreos
- Watermelon Oreos
- Cookie Dough Oreos
- Caramel Apple Oreos
- Pumpkin Spice Oreos
- Cotton Candy Oreos
- Root Beer Float Oreos
- Key Lime Pie Oreos
- Marshmallow Crispy
- Cinnamon Bun Oreos
- Blueberry Pie Oreos
- Swedish Fish Oreos
- Peeps Oreos
- Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos
- Cookie Butter Oreos
Which Oreo do you wish they brought back?
This post was originally posted on December 2, 2019.