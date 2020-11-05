Gone are the days that the most outrageous flavor of an Oreo cookie was Double Stuf. Today you can expect to see 5-10 different varieties on the shelf at a given time. Unsure what Oreo flavors are currently available? Check out our full list of current Oreo flavors and new varieties the brand is launching soon.

Oreo Flavors Coming Soon

Rainbow Oreos

Oreo is partnering with PFLAG (Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) to release Rainbow Oreos. This is so sweet! Visit Oreo's social media to learn how you can get a bag of these delicious and adorable cookies.

Strawberry Cheesecake, Cool Mint, Peanut Butter, and Choc'o Brownie Oreos all sound delicious. There are two flavors per variety pack! Oreo knows how to keep us on our toes.

Current Oreo Flavors

Oreo Winter Limited Edition

It's a holly jolly time to enjoy these festive Oreo cookies!

Oreo White Fudge Covered Sandwich Cookies

These limited-edition cookies are perfect stocking stuffers.

Oreo Gingerbread

Who needs to decorate a gingerbread house when you can eat one?

Oreo Mint Fudge Covered Sandwich Cookies

Chocolatey and minty, these after-dinner cookies are everything you've dreamed of.

Oreo Fudge Covered Dark Chocolate

Love Chocolate? Then these cookies are for you! Oreo Team USA Limited Edition

These Oreos are a must-have dessert for the Fourth of July fun.

Tiramisu Oreos

Released: April 2020

That's right. You no longer have to dip your favorite cookies in coffee. Oreo is releasing Tiramisu Oreos in April 2020. If you love chocolate and coffee, you will love these.

Caramel Coconut Oreos

Released: January 2020

Rich and sweet, these new caramel coconut Oreos features real coconut bits and a caramel coconut flavor creme. Can you say, "Yum?"

OREO Easter Egg Limited Edition Cookies

These Oreos make a perfect goodie bag stuffer for Easter!

Chocolate Marshmallow Oreos

Released: January 2020

Can you think of a better combination than chocolate and marshmallow? Served with a cookie (dotted with real marshmallow pieces) and a chocolate marshmallow creme, all you need is a roaring fireplace to enjoy these cookies to the fullest.

Churro Oreos

Released: December 2019

Everyone guessed and the winner has been notified! On December 2, 2019, Oreo announced the flavor of their mystery Oreos. Churro! The flavor will be available nationwide. There's no word whether they'll change the packaging, but now you know that Mystery Oreos are really churro.

Peppermint Bark Oreos

Released: October 2019

Chocolate and peppermint go so well together! Coming back this year, limited edition Peppermint Bark Oreos brings a burst of holiday cheer. Will this be the last of new oreo flavors 2019? Time will tell!

Original Regular Oreo

It's milk's favorite cookie! You can't go wrong with this classic chocolate and vanilla creme.

Double Stuf Oreo

Twice the Stuf, which means there's more creme to lick off the cookie.

Red Velvet Oreos

Red Velevet Cake is a one of a kind flavor that just makes sense as a cookie!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie Oreos

This chocolate and peanut butter oreo tastes just like a Reeses!

Carrot Cake Oreos

Released: January 2019

Love the taste of carrot cake but can't find a reason to bake an entire cake? Try dipping this carrot cake-inspired cookie in some milk and be amazed at how much it tastes like the real thing, cream cheese icing and all. Like golden Oreos cookies, these cookies are chocolate-free.

Dark Chocolate Oreos

Released: January 2019

Don't worry about these cookies running out of your life, new dark chocolate Oreos are here to stay as a permanent flavor. These chocolate cookies are perfect with (you guessed it) a glass of cold milk.

S'Mores Oreos

Released: May 2019

This summer classic is back! Made with a graham-cracker cookie and stuffed with a marshmallow and chocolate creme, all you need is a campfire to eat these around.

Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreos

Released July 2019

Baskin-Robbins and Nabisco are teaming up to bring ice cream and cookie lovers a summer cookie worth melting over. Each cookie is stuffed with mint and chocolate cremes mixed with chocolate chips.

Latte Creme Oreo Thins

Released May 2019

If you love dunking your cookies in coffee, this limited-time flavor is just for you! These cookies are 140 calories for four, making it guilt-free.

Maple Creme Oreos

Released: August 2019

Take a trip up to the border with these Maple Creme Oreos in late August. The golden Oreo features a maple flavor creme.

Marshmallow Moon Oreos

Released June 2019

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, Nabisco is releasing Marshmallow Moon Oreos which are filled with a purple creme. The chocolate wafers will feature three space-themed designs as well.

Mystery Oreo Flavor

Released: September 2019

Mystery Oreos are back and we have no idea what it is! Some say it tastes like egg nog, other's swear it's buttered popcorn. Guess the right flavor and you'll get a chance to win $50,000 through the Oreo website.

Mega Stuf Oreos

Love the creme but could care less for the cookie? This one is for you.

Birthday Cake Oreos

It's time to celebrate!

Lemon Oreos

Lemon Oreos? You'd be surprised how tasty these little citrus cookies are.

Chocolate Oreos

Double chocolate cookies are always the answer.

Mint Oreos

Wanna feel like you just brushed your teeth with dessert?

Oreo Flavors We Miss

Limited Edition Love Oreos

Released: January 2019.

These chocolate Oreo cookies are stuffed with a sweet and tangy creme compared to a raspberry Pez candy.

Limited Edition The Most Stuf Oreos

Released: January 2019

If you absolutely love the creme filling of Oreo cookies, this new limited edition flavor has your name on it. One most stuf cookie approximately equals 3 normal Oreos. Whoa.

Limited Edition Easter Egg Oreos

Released: February 2019

Egg-shaped and filled with a purple creme, these sandwich cookies are the cutest way to celebrate Easter.

Game of Thrones Oreos

Released: April 2019

While these limited-edition cookies don't contain a brand new flavor, they do bring some fun to your GoT viewing parties. The four designs include a dragon for Targaryens, a wolf for the Starks, a lion for the Lannisters, and a White Walker.

Cherry Cola Oreos

Apple Pie Oreos

Rocky Road Trip Oreos

Mickey Mouse Oreos

Strawberry Shortcake Oreos

Firework Oreos

Hot & Spicy Cinnamon Creme Oreos

Lemon Meringue Oreos

Dulce de Leche Caramel Creme Oreos

Strawberry Milkshake Oreos

DQ Blizzard Creme Oreos

Cool Mint Creme Oreos

Banana Split Creme Oreos

Brownie Batter Oreos

Candy Corn Oreos

Candy Cane Oreos

Gingerbread Oreos

Watermelon Oreos

Cookie Dough Oreos

Caramel Apple Oreos

Pumpkin Spice Oreos

Cotton Candy Oreos

Root Beer Float Oreos

Key Lime Pie Oreos

Marshmallow Crispy

Cinnamon Bun Oreos

Blueberry Pie Oreos

Swedish Fish Oreos

Peeps Oreos

Mississippi Mud Pie Oreos

Cookie Butter Oreos

Which Oreo do you wish they brought back?

This post was originally posted on December 2, 2019.

