One bite of this yummy Oreo dessert and you'll think you've died and gone to heaven. Made with only four ingredients, this dump cake recipe doesn't even require a bowl to make. No dishes and a delicious dessert recipe? Chocolate lovers, get ready for this ooey Oreo cake to take over your dessert dreams.

What is a Dump Cake?

Unlike most cupcakes and brownies which require you to mix all your ingredients together in a bowl before baking, a dump cake is made by combining ingredients in a cake pan which is then topped with store-bought cake mix. Originally dump cakes were similar to cobblers because of their crispy cake top and pie filling. Nowadays, dump cakes include ingredients from hot fudge and peanut butter to marshmallows and pecans.

Dump cakes should also not be confused with a poke cake, which is also an easy dessert. Poke cakes are made by poking holes in a hot cake (such as red velvet) and topping with a creamy frosting (such as cream cheese or a no-bake cheesecake mixture).

How To Make an Oreo Dump Cake

To make this new potluck favorite gather up chocolate creme sandwich cookies, cool whip, sweetened condensed milk, cake mix, and butter.

Grab your 13x9 inch pan and place your oreo cookies in a single layer. You can always use crushed Oreos as well.

Next, top with a can of sweetened condensed milk and a container of Cool Whip.

Sprinkle on a package of chocolate fudge cake mix or go crazy with Betty Crocker's triple chocolate fudge cake mix. Dot with butter and bake until the top is crumbly, about 45 minutes.

Remove from the oven and enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Now isn't this an easy Oreo dump cake recipe? The texture is almost like chocolate pudding.

