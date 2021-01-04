Jennifer Garner's Once Upon A Farm Produces the Yummiest Baby Food

She can do it all. Actress Jennifer Garner is the co-founder of Once Upon a Farm, a company that's mission is to get kids and babies "access to fresh, nutritious food," according to its website. One look at their site shows that the people behind the Once Upon a Farm organic food company have a great goal, and delicious offerings to back up that goal.

What Is Once Upon a Farm?

Garner's company "offers a line of cold-pressed organic baby foods and applesauce, according to a press release. The ingredients the company uses to make these products are "sustainably grown, certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified," and the fruits and veggies used don't "contain preservatives, colors, concentrates, or added sugars."

Who Runs Once Upon a Farm?

Garner doesn't run the company alone. She co-founded it along with John Foraker, who also acts as CEO, Cassandra Curtis, who is the Chief Innovation Officer, and Ari Raz, who acts as the company's president.

What Does Once Upon a Farm Sell?

In 2017, a press release noted that the company had "a portfolio of twelve organic, cold-pressed, ready-to-eat baby food pouches, as well as three applesauce varieties."

The website shows some of the offerings for sale, including dairy-free Overnight Oats with Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry flavors that are chock full of pumpkin seed protein, a Sweet Potato Pie blend of cold-pressed juice with proceeds going toward Save the Children, and so much more.

Honestly, we wish we had these purees and fresh food products when we were little! The Kids Smoothie Mega Variety Pack, for example, looks like it's full of smoothies we'd want to drink even now, including strawberry banana, berry, mango, tropical, and "greens" varieties.

Sometimes it can be hard to get kids to eat or drink their fruits and vegetables, but these drinks and snacks from Once Upon a Farm make it look easy!

